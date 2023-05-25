Hinduism Apart from India

Guyana has the greatest percentage of Hindus in the Western Hemisphere with about 25% of its population practising the faith.

This community, which is frequently disregarded, has persevered and survived while making an effort to uphold its traditions in the face of several obstacles.

Sadly, it has been declining for a very long time. It will require assistance if it is to survive in the future, and this assistance begins with comprehending its nearly 200-year-old history.

The Slavery Abolition Act of 1833, when Guyana's British colonisers lost more than half of their labour as recently freed Africans walked off the sugar plantations to become small proprietors and establish their own communities, marks the beginning of the history of Hindus in Guyana.

Professional recruiting agents recruited Indians in both north and south India, many of whom were suffering from high rates of unemployment, poverty, and starvation. From 1838 until 1917, around 239,000 Indians were enticed and brought to Guyana as indentured labourers and servants with promises of better chances and lucrative jobs.

Sadly, they found that life was not as they had planned.

Due to overcrowding, poor food quality, a scarcity of fresh water, and the spread of water-borne illnesses including cholera and dysentery, the journey itself was a struggle for survival. The immigrants sought comfort and camaraderie via song and storytelling throughout a long, gruelling journey with high mortality rates (as high as 20 to 30 percent in some cases), a trend that would continue and take on increasing significance once in Guyana.

When they arrived, their position did not significantly improve. The immigrants were essentially treated as slaves despite not being formally slaves. As they made an effort to acclimatise to the severe tropical climate, they were paid pitiful wages and given absurd job tasks.

Further investigation revealed that the British in Guyana had made it a policy to convert Indians to Christianity in order to eradicate their practise of Hinduism.

By sequestering them and restricting their ability to roam between plantations, the British made it difficult for their labourers to establish a cohesive society.

Despite this, the Indians continued to practise their religion. The colonisers' repressive methods further strengthened the immigrants' resolve to forge and preserve their Hindu identity despite being more than 9,000 kilometres away from their motherland.