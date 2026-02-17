Celebrating 300 Editions of Indo-Caribbean Weekly Webinars
By Dr. Kumar Mahabir & Shalima Mohammed, MBP
Sunday February 22nd 2026 will mark the 300th edition of the Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre’s (ICC’s) weekly Sunday zoom Public Meetings. By that date, we would have been presenting the webinar every single Sunday for 300 unbroken, continuous weeks for over five years, nine months and two weeks, when we would have featured 1200 presenters from all parts of the world speaking on 300 topics. We wish to sincerely thank all those who have contributed, in whatever way, to the success of this on-going Pan Indo-Caribbean, and Pan Indian-Diaspora Girmitiya Global project.
The Ameena Gafoor Institute (AGI) - directed by Professor David Dabydeen - and the Pluto Educational Trust (PET) have joined the ICC in hosting some of these programmes that deal with indentureship and its legacies. The ICC has also partnered with Utrecht University in the Netherlands.
The topics of the meetings focus mainly on Diasporic Indians, but the forum is not for Indians only. Our mission is to bring the Indian Diaspora in the Caribbean and elsewhere closer for the purpose of intellectual discussions, unity, solidarity and empowerment every Sunday afternoon/night on one platform. Our vision is to achieve a better understanding and appreciation of ourselves in seeking to create a diverse, just, equitable and non-discriminatory society in which Indo-Caribbeans and others thrive harmoniously with other ethnic groups.
The forum was created by anthropologist Dr Kumar Mahabir, and is co-directed by psychologist Ms Shalima Mohammed, MBP, on the premise that Indians in the Diaspora are often marginal, or marginalised in the mainstream media, in formal discourses, and in public groups, organisations and institutions. This platform gives voice and visibility to a minority ethnic group in the region. Our agenda is similar to that of the Black Lives Matter movement with the objective to eradicate inequality, injustice, institutional discrimination and systemic racism.
See some commendations:
Great of you to be doing these zoom meetings, Kumar. Thank you for your intellectual leadership! I, agi and the pet have a lot of admiration for your amazing work.
Dr. David Dabydeen, Professor Emeritus, University of Warwick / Director, Ameena Gafoor Institute for the Study of Indentureship and its Legacies
Dear Shalima and Kumar, I can only imagine the amount of time (and worry! - and patience!!) that goes into keeping the forum going week after week.
Prof. Doug Munro, Historian at the University of Queensland, Australia
No words to appreciate the great work being done to sustain Indo-Caribbean culture by your staff and you.
Prof. Kalpana Rao, formerly of the English Department, Pondicherry University, India
Undoubtedly a phenomenal achievement, success, and dedication to continue. Very relevant global topics with brilliant, knowledgeable guest speakers. Congratulations once more.
Dr. Tim Gopeesingh- Surgeon and former Minister of Education, Trinidad
Dear Shalima, thanks to you and Dr. Kumar and your wizard tech-support-backup-staff for their assistance. The ambiance and energy there at ICC are soul-nourishing! There is something very sacred and life-giving at ICC! You are so in your element during the ICC presentations. I imagine your soul feels at home there ... hence it surely comes out to dance, play and inquire!
Dr Shanti Persaud, Psychologist, Canada/ Trinidad
You and your team are a blessing to T&T and the entire Caribbean community - and through all of South America, and the whole globe to the Universe…. Well done. U all are such wonderful individuals and kind-hearted.
Radha Thijm-Kisoensingh, Holistic Instructor/ Practitioner, Suriname
Dearest Shalima, As a regular attendee, I really value the programmes, and the planning that goes into each event. I really learn a lot! And may I say, again, you are superb, as the moderator!
Dr Betty Govinden, Honorary Research Associate, University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
Dear Kumar, I am grateful to you and Shalima (and your ICC team) for your sustained and undaunted efforts to address current issues among the Indian Diaspora which have made a huge impact globally. I commend your personal, voluntary contributions to connecting people, ideas, concerns and interest.
Ashook Ramsaran, USA/ Guyana, President of the Indian Diaspora Council International (IDC)
In appreciation of the sterling work of keeping history alive with abounding stories and research, I would like to commend you all for excellent programmes each Sunday night. Thank you also for the YouTube facility, to catch up.
Mariam Natalwalla, former librarian, South Africa
