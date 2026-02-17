Celebrating 300 Editions of Indo-Caribbean Weekly Webinars

The Ameena Gafoor Institute (AGI) - directed by Professor David Dabydeen - and the Pluto Educational Trust (PET) have joined the ICC in hosting some of these programmes that deal with indentureship and its legacies. The ICC has also partnered with Utrecht University in the Netherlands.

The topics of the meetings focus mainly on Diasporic Indians, but the forum is not for Indians only. Our mission is to bring the Indian Diaspora in the Caribbean and elsewhere closer for the purpose of intellectual discussions, unity, solidarity and empowerment every Sunday afternoon/night on one platform. Our vision is to achieve a better understanding and appreciation of ourselves in seeking to create a diverse, just, equitable and non-discriminatory society in which Indo-Caribbeans and others thrive harmoniously with other ethnic groups.