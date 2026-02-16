A Rose by any Other Name? How One Trinidad Carnival Band’s Intimate Gesture has Sparked Controversy

She also commented on the fact that the demographic of women who play mas with Tribe are “cognizant of The Orgasm Gap in heterosexual intercourse and unlike previous generations, aren’t going to meekly accept [it]. These women currently exist in an era where hook-up culture is officially dead and buried. They are living in the 4B Movement Era where partnered sex is not being generously handed out. Even the soca music reflects it. ‘Bad gyal doh need no man!’ [sing] Patrice and Nailah.”

“Additionally,” she continued, “solo sexual activity carries no pregnancy risk, which also reduces abortions, and no STI transmission risk — and in a society such as ours rife with GBV in intimate partner relationships, solo sexual activity is also safer than partnered sex.”

Gabrielle Hosein, senior lecturer at the Institute for Gender and Development Studies at the University of the West Indies’ St. Augustine Campus in Trinidad, added, “More than anything else, women are enjoying being women without men, enjoying their erotic power communally with other women. Multi-ethnic tens of thousands are in the streets nearly naked, drinking alcohol, being ribald with each other — and putting money on insisting they are safe from male sexual violence to do so […]

The Archbishop is pitting women against traditional Carnival, despite this always being where women have sought sexual self-determination. He is making sexual playfulness a moral panic. He is opposing something that does not in any way lead to vulnerability to unwanted STIs, unplanned pregnancy, sexual coercion or unsafe sexual practices. It is unclear who really is being harmed by women doing something they always have done — in and out of relationships, with or without men, with other women or by themselves, during or beyond Carnival time.”

“To scold Carnival is easy,” suggested Bryan St. Louis in another Wired868 post. “To demand accountability from leaders is dangerous. And so, the sermon is directed at the people, never at the powerful. […] Real morality must carry thorns as well as petals. It must be willing to prick power, not just perfume the air with easy condemnations. Without that edge, it is nothing more than roses without thorns: fragile theatre, not morality but masquerade.”

At the other end of the debate, Tricia Leacock, mother of a young masquerader, asked, “What gives you the right to purposefully plant ideas and concepts contra to the values that I choose to uphold in my household, under the guise of a surprise in a goody bag for a Carnival costume, especially without my consent!

We need to call a spade a spade. This is absolutely unacceptable. Many Trini mothers are already struggling with the bath suits and beads instead of costumes. […] What exactly are parents supposed to be telling their children who received these ‘toys’ in their goody bags? What does this say about what is expected of our young women? […] This is not the Carnival we want, and this does not represent who we are!”

The blog ChatterBox jumped in on the discussion to emphasise that “Skin does not equal sex. The gaze does. And it is usually the gaze of men […] The rose does not invent sexuality in Carnival. Sexuality has always existed within it. What the rose symbolises is something different: female pleasure centred, not merely female bodies displayed. That shift stings.”

The post concluded, “You may dislike the choice. You may find it unnecessary. But to declare that it denigrates culture is to flatten centuries of complexity into a single anxious conclusion. Every rose has its thorns. The rose is not the rot. The thorns are the tension that reminds us culture is alive, argued over, evolving in real time.

Carnival is art. Carnival is resistance. Carnival is commerce. Carnival is sensuality. Carnival is faith in dialogue with freedom.”

(SY)