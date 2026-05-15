How one Kenyan Community is Building a New Future on Reclaimed Ground

In 2022, Kenya’s Lekiji community secured legal rights to the land they had occupied for more than sixty years. What followed has reshaped how land, power, and gender operate within the community.

On July 11, 2022, Kenya’s then Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, issued 766 land title deeds to residents of the Lekiji community, a pastoral settlement in Northern Kenya’s Laikipia County. With a stroke of the pen, hundreds of pastoral families who had lived on the land for decades as squatters became its legal owners.

Until this settlement, the Lekiji were not recognized as the rightful occupants of their land under the Constitution of Kenya (2010). They possessed no legal deed and no formal proof of residency beyond the roads, schools, and homes they had spent sixty years constructing. Questions of postcolonial land rights remain deeply contested across Kenya, particularly where formal title possession conflicts with long-standing occupation.

A history of dispossession and legal contestation

Conflict over land rights in Laikipia can be traced back to the period surrounding the Mau Mau uprising. In 1960, a white colonial-era farmer allocated small parcels of land to his former workers, who established a pastoral settlement of around three hundred families. These arrangements were never formalized through legally recognized titles.

In later years, the same land was transferred through what residents describe as a series of “corrupt transactions” to a private owner, Nigel Trent. By the early 2000s, Trent began threatening eviction.

Trent’s claim rested on formal ownership. Yet that ownership derived from a colonial land transfer that many postcolonial legal scholars would argue lacked a legitimate original title. The dispute, therefore, raised a deeper legal question about the relationship between formal property rights and historical dispossession.

In 2012, following a petition by Trent, the High Court of Nakuru issued an eviction order affecting more than 400 Lekiji families. Residents were given 90 days to vacate or face prosecution. The ruling affirmed the legal weight of formal title and declined to grant a stay of eviction, emphasizing that the registered owner had a right to “enjoy the fruits of their judgment.”