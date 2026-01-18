Regime Change in Venezuela and the Crisis of Global Order

By Carlos Frederico Pereira da Silva Gama, Shiv Nadar University

The US capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from their official residence in Caracas in a military raid has sent shockwaves around the world and drawn widespread condemnation. Normally, such a breach of sovereignty, carried out without authorization from the UN Security Council, would constitute a clear act of war under international law. Yet Venezuela’s South American neighbours have been notably circumspect in their reactions—an ambivalence that exposes deep divisions within the Latin American community.

The region’s largest country, Brazil, has made a few protesting noises, but remained on the sidelines. Argentina has voiced vocal support for the US action, as has Paraguay. Ecuador and Chile have also aligned themselves with Washington. Even Colombia—Venezuela’s immediate neighbour and until recently a political ally—has signalled a tentative rapprochement with President Donald Trump’s United States, despite being led by former leftist guerrilla leader Gustavo Petro.

For Brazil, governed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and subjected to 50 percent tariffs by the Trump administration, the moment presents a choice between two unpalatable options. Lula’s government did not recognise Maduro’s victory in Venezuela’s 2024 elections, which were widely believed to have been won by opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia. Relations between Brasília and Caracas deteriorated after that result was overturned by electoral authorities loyal to the regime. Yet Brazil still sent a delegation to Maduro’s investiture ceremony—an ambivalence echoed after his downfall, when Brasília recognised Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as Venezuela’s “acting president”.

Brazil has nonetheless condemned the invasion in a presidential declaration issued on January 3, followed by similar statements at the Organization of American States, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), and the United Nations Security Council.

Despite mobilising regional and multilateral forums to demand respect for Venezuelan sovereignty, territorial integrity, and self-determination, Brazil’s response fell short of leadership. Its initiatives amounted to a largely symbolic rejoinder to Trump’s intervention and were weakened by divisions within the region itself. Argentina and Paraguay—both members of MERCOSUR—supported the US action and blocked CELAC from adopting a declaration condemning foreign intervention. Other leaders, including Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa and Chilean president-elect José Antonio Kast, likewise sided with Washington.

Colombia adopted a more restrained posture. Trump publicly accused President Gustavo Petro—elected on a platform of ending decades of internal conflict involving Venezuelan-linked armed groups—of drug trafficking, echoing allegations levelled against Maduro. Yet Colombia has maintained long-standing security cooperation with the United States in combating narcotics trafficking, dating back to Plan Colombia in 1999. Following Maduro’s capture, a rapid thaw between Petro and Trump ensued, culminating in a White House invitation.