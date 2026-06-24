DELUSIONAL TAKE: “Karan was the only correct side in Mahabharata” : Self-Proclaimed Historian Ruchika Sharma

DELHI BASED ACADEMIC RUCHIKA SHARMA’S X bio states that she is a historian of medieval India. In her most recent post about the caste status of one of the Mahabharata’s tragic heroes, Karana, Sharma sparked an online debate over her historical claims. On June 23, 2026, the Delhi Union, which hosts debates, shared a clip on X of Newslaundry CEO Abhinandan Sekhri delivering the closing remarks of his speech.

During the event, Sekhri shared that Karana is his favourite character from the Mahabharata. 'Brave, honourable, valiant, but on the wrong side of the debate. And therefore, his defeat was inevitable,' Sekhri added.

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The post was reposted by Sharma hours later, with her pointing to Sekhri’s remarks about Karana being on the 'wrong side' of history. She wrote, “Karan joined the “wrong” side because the other side shunned him due to his caste status. They continued their onslaught by tricking him into giving away his only solace, his Kavach and Kundal.”

Ruchika Sharma continued that, “Karan was always on the side where his talent was respected and not envied because how can a low caste man achieve greatness?? Therefore, karan was the only correct side in Mahabharata, he won by defying the herculean odds of caste and class.” Sharma’s post has gained over 140,000 views in the past 24 hours, with many users debating the narrative shared online.

Internet Reacts to Ruchika Sharma’s post

Several users slammed Sharma and claimed that she was taking advantage of caste bias. One user took a dig at the history enthusiast and said, “Lol, this is what happens when you read for the sake of reading and then speak for the sake of speaking. Karana was loyal, but to the wrong side. But anyways, people who make their living out of caste bias cannot understand that, let alone see it from a spiritual angle.”

Another user expressed disappointment with Sharma’s narrative and wrote, “I appreciate you for your nuance, but clearly it's applied selectively. Karan was not simply a victim. He was basically Duryodhana's sycophant and actively encouraged war as the first recourse.”



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What was the Story of Karana?