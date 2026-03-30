DELUSIONAL TAKE: Mahua Moitra Asks What Was the Role of Gujaratis in India’s Independence Movement

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The West Bengal Assembly elections are approaching, and every political party is working to capture public attention and consolidate its vote bank. As the elections draw closer, the political atmosphere in West Bengal has intensified, with reports of poll violence, aggressive campaigning, and leaders questioning each other. The elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026.
Amid this heated political climate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the BJP’s campaign, released a charge sheet against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. Targeting the TMC, Shah alleged that the state has become an infiltration route due to “appeasement politics, corruption, and political violence.” He further stated that the elections in Bengal are crucial for national security, particularly in the context of infiltration concerns.
In response, TMC leaders issued a counter charge sheet against the BJP. Speaking at a press conference on March 28, 2026, Mahua Moitra sparked controversy with her remarks. While attacking Amit Shah, who hails from Gujarat, she drew comparisons between the Gujarati and Bengali communities, bringing in their roles in India’s freedom struggle.
Mahua Moitra, known for her vocal criticism of the BJP and her fiery speeches in Parliament, claimed that the contribution of the Gujarati community to the freedom struggle was minimal. She said, “Bengalis are a very proud race. We led the war for independence against the British. Who were the Gujaratis?”—a statement that drew sharp reactions.
She further stated that “68% of the people who were killed or incarcerated in Kala Pani were Bengalis, followed by Punjabis,” and questioned whether anyone could name a Gujarati who was part of that struggle. However, in her remarks, she mistakenly referred to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar as a Gujarati, even though he was from Maharashtra. She added, “Apart from your big hero, Veer Savarkar, who only wanted to sit and write apology letters, please let us know…”
Her comments drew criticism from several politicians as well as the public, who questioned her remarks. People began listing freedom fighters from Gujarat. One person wrote, “Mahua Moitra: ‘Name one Gujarati freedom fighter apart from Savarkar who wrote apology letters’Someone remind her, Sardar Patel - United India, Morarji Desai - Quit India leader, Vallabhbhai Patel - Iron Man, Gandhiji himself was GUJARATI”
Another person wrote, “Bengalis did play a heroic role in the freedom struggle — no one denies that. But turning Kala Pani statistics into a regional supremacy contest is exactly the kind of toxic, divisive garbage that weakens India. India’s independence was a pan-Indian war, not a Bengali monopoly…. Focus on fixing West Bengal instead of manufacturing regional wars. Jai Hind. For all of India”
One other person wrote, “How can this sitting MP become so racist & provoke hate against entire Gujrati community? Do she not know contribution of their beloved Monhandas Gandhi & Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Who both were Gujrati.” Many others also said that dividing people in the same country for the sake of vote banks is not right, adding that “Nationalism is not about creating vote banks or fueling divisive politics.”
Mahua Moitra is a prominent leader of the Trinamool Congress and a Member of Parliament representing the Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal. A former investment banker with JPMorgan Chase, she left her corporate career to enter politics and has since emerged as a strong critic of the BJP.
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