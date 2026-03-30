DELUSIONAL TAKE: Mahua Moitra Asks What Was the Role of Gujaratis in India’s Independence Movement

The West Bengal Assembly elections are approaching, and every political party is working to capture public attention and consolidate its vote bank. As the elections draw closer, the political atmosphere in West Bengal has intensified, with reports of poll violence, aggressive campaigning, and leaders questioning each other. The elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026.

Amid this heated political climate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the BJP’s campaign, released a charge sheet against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. Targeting the TMC, Shah alleged that the state has become an infiltration route due to “appeasement politics, corruption, and political violence.” He further stated that the elections in Bengal are crucial for national security, particularly in the context of infiltration concerns.

In response, TMC leaders issued a counter charge sheet against the BJP. Speaking at a press conference on March 28, 2026, Mahua Moitra sparked controversy with her remarks. While attacking Amit Shah, who hails from Gujarat, she drew comparisons between the Gujarati and Bengali communities, bringing in their roles in India’s freedom struggle.