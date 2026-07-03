Selling Identities: The Commercialization of Mayan Culture

The agreement acknowledges the “lack of implementation” of the transitional rules of the Federal Law for the Protection of the Cultural Heritage of Indigenous and Afro-Mexican Peoples and Communities, while seeking consent for the Xcaret Group to continue using Mayan symbols and identities across its various facilities. One of them is Xcaret Park, a theme park that offers shows such as the Travesía Sagrada.

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With this agreement — which, according to reports, involved a compensation of 15 million Mexican pesos (just over USD 857,000) — the Xcaret Group, together with the Great Mayan Council of Quintana Roo, shares a narrative that gives commercial value to Mayan symbols and identities, turning them, in their story, into a transactional element.

For more than 30 years, as mentioned in the 2024 document, Grupo Xcaret has used Mayan symbols and identities in its commercial strategies, implicitly stating that these symbols and identities constitute a trademark.

The context surrounding the narrative

The agreement between Grupo Xcaret and the Great Mayan Council of Quintana Roo follows the latter’s 2022 complaint to the National Copyright Institute (Indautor) against the tourism consortium for appropriating Mayan cultural heritage. The case was elevated to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), which, after an appeal referencing the 2024 agreement between the parties, ruled in March 2026 that Grupo Xcaret must remove advertising content that used elements of Mayan cultural heritage. According to the SCJN press release, “tangible and intangible cultural heritage belongs collectively to Indigenous peoples and communities, and therefore its protection is a matter of public order and social interest.”

In April 2026, the Great Mayan Council of Quintana Roo expressed its discontent with the SCJN ruling, accused the court of denying them a hearing to defend the actions of the Xcaret Group, and reaffirmed the agreement reached in 2024.

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The Great Mayan Council of Quintana Roo is an Indigenous representative body, established by the state of Quintana Roo in 1998. According to an article by Hilda Landrove Torres in the online magazine Maya América, it has been surrounded by conflict and political pressure. The institution was created during the administration of Mario Ernesto Villanueva Madrid (then a member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI), who prioritized the development of tourism in the Riviera Maya. Critics of Villanueva Madrid’s governorship argue that he orchestrated unions to his advantage, including the Great Mayan Council of Quintana Roo, to ensure the growth of the state’s tourism industry. Villanueva Madrid’s term ended in 1999, and he was imprisoned years later for alleged ties to drug trafficking, charges he maintains stem from his refusal to support the business interests of former President Ernesto Zedillo’s family (also linked to the PRI) in the Riviera Maya.

The positioning of the Great Mayan Council of Quintana Roo as being representative of the community was pushed in 2016 by the then governor-elect Carlos Joaquín González (currently Mexico's ambassador to Canada), who represented the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD). According to the council’s proponents, its legitimacy emanates from its members, the Mayan generals and priests who represent each of the five ceremonial centers located in the state of Quintana Roo. The council is currently led by Simón Caamal Coh, who in April 2026 denied having received 15 million Mexican pesos as part of the agreement with Grupo Xcaret, which was made public in March 2024.

The National Institute for the Development of Indigenous Peoples (INPI) recognizes a separate group of representatives of the Mayan community in Quintana Roo, who have expressed their disagreement with the actions of the Great Mayan Council of Quintana Roo and are requesting an audit of the 15 million Mexican pesos allegedly granted by the Xcaret Group.

Mayan communities are nowadays settled across a vast geographical area encompassing Guatemala, Belize, western El Salvador, and Honduras, as well as the Mexican states of Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo. Given its status as a cultural region, this territory transcends national and state borders and therefore cannot be defined solely by them. Each Mayan community has its distinct language, worldview, and traditions.

[KS]