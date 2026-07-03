Beyond the Binary: Global Traditions of Gender Fluidity

Fluidity in Chinese Buddhism

Buddhism also has a tradition of gender fluidity in its mythology. Guanshiyin Bodhisattva (觀世音菩薩) or Guanyin in short, meaning “the Bodhisattva (living Buddha) who perceives sounds of the world,” is a gender-fluid deity and one of the most beloved divine entities in Chinese Buddhism, Taoism, and other folk religions.

The original form of Guanyin is Avalokitesvara, a Bodhisattva associated with compassion. In early Buddhist Sutras (holy books), Avalokitesvara is depicted as “a valiant man” (in the Avatamak Sutra) or “a virtuous man” (in the Karuṇāpuṇḍarīka-sūtram). However, according to the Lotus Sutra, a Bodhisattva does not have a fixed gender, and Avalokitesvara appears in the living world to enlighten sentient beings in thirty-two different forms — from a Buddha or a Brahma king to a woman, a girl, or even a non-human form.

Sutras about Guanyin Avalokitesvara were first translated into Chinese during the Han Dynasty; its sculptures appeared in China, in particular along the Silk Road, around the North and South Dynasties.

The early sculptures, often in the form of “Lotus-Guanyin” (持蓮觀音), retained masculine features, including flat chests and sometimes mustaches. During the Tang Dynasty (618–907 CE), as China’s only female monarch Wu Zetian (624–705 CE) declared herself the reincarnation of the Maitreya Buddha, the image of Guanyin, often in the forms of “Eleven-Faces Guanyin” (十一面) and “Thousand Arms Guanyi” (千手觀音), became more androgynous, with female facial features and bodies. This cemented the belief that the compassionate goddess would always listen to and respond to believers’ requests (有求必應).

By the Song Dynasty (960–1279 CE), Guanyin took on an obvious female form, with the image of “Water-Moon Guanyin” (水月觀音) akin to the Chinese painting style and the grassroots worship of “the Child-giving Guanyin” (送子觀音) among female believers.

During the Ming Dynasty (1368–1644), the epic Chinese novel, “Journey to the West,” (西游记) further consolidated Guanyin’s iconography as the maternal goddess of mercy, as the deity, in her “South-sea” or “Cross-sea Guanyin” (南海 / 渡觀音) female image, directs the pilgrimage by taming the Monkey King, recruiting the virtuous monk Tang Sanzang and all of his bodyguards and helping the pilgrims solve many of the challenges along the journey. Today, statues of “South-Sea Guangyin” are frequently seen along China’s coasts.

Precolumbian gender fluidity in Peru and Ecuador

[Translated by Ameya Nagarajan]

The first Europeans to arrive on the coast of present-day Ecuador encountered a figure who did not fit their binary gender categories. Colonial chronicles describe the “enchaquirados” — young people who, according to these accounts, were designated from an early age to perform ritual roles, dressed as women, and engaged in ceremonial relationships with members of the Huancavilca elite. Written from a perspective deeply shaped by 16th-century European morality, these accounts are among the most frequently cited historical records of alternative understandings of gender in pre-Hispanic Ecuadorian societies.

Far from remaining confined to archives, the story of the enchaquirados has come back to life in contemporary Ecuador. Research by scholars such as anthropologist Hugo Benavides has prompted a critical re-examination of this episode, while in Engabao — a fishing community in Guayas province — an LGBTQ+ collective adopted the name “Los Enchaquirados” to reclaim a history that had long been rendered invisible. This experience was captured in the documentary “La playa de los enchaquirados” (The Beach of the Enchaquirados), which links the pre-Hispanic past with current discussions on identity, memory, and diversity.

Hundreds of kilometers to the south, in the heart of the Andean world, colonial sources also recorded figures who defy gender categories understood through Western parameters. Among them are the “quariwarmi,” figures associated with ceremonial practices of the Inca world — particularly in territories that are now part of Peru. Their name combines the Quechua words “qari” (man) and “warmi” (woman), and various studies describe them as ritual specialists linked to spaces where the distinction between the masculine and the feminine did not necessarily adhere to a rigid or exclusionary logic.

Interpretations regarding the quariwarmi remain a subject of debate, yet their presence in historical sources has led researchers to re-examine how Andean societies conceived of gender before colonization. Some authors argue that these figures should be understood within a broader framework of complementarity and balance among various social and spiritual principles. Beyond academic discourse, the quariwarmi have become a significant reference point for understanding the diversity of human experiences documented in the pre-Hispanic Andean world.

Human transformers and gender fluidity in Yorùbá cosmology

Long before the modern term “gender bending” became commonplace, the ancient Yorùbá of West Africa had special beings believed to move between masculinity and femininity. These beings were called òrìṣà.

One of the most beloved òrìṣà is Ọbàtálá, who is regarded as a creator deity in Yoruba mythology. Ọbàtálá is often interpreted as embodying both masculine and feminine qualities and is associated with the creation of humans through the molding of the fetus in clay, both physically in the womb and spiritually. Because this creative force extends across male and female reproductive existence, Ọbàtálá is often viewed as transcending rigid gender boundaries.

Another òrìṣà frequently described through transformation is Èṣù Ọ̀dàrà. Èṣù, which has been commonly mistranslated as Devil/Satan by Christian missionaries, represents duality and change. Everything has an opposite, and these dual spaces are occupied by Èṣù. Because of this role, Èṣù may be interpreted as male or female, tall or short, good (àdó aṣure) or bad (àdó aṣubí). Within the esoteric corpus of Ifá (the scripture of the Yoruba religion and divination system), there is a story in which Èṣù transformed into a woman. It is said that a man named Ṣàkòtó, seeking good fortune, made sacrificial offerings, and Èṣù transformed into a female form to test the man’s character.

Beyond physical transformation, there are female òrìṣà whose identities challenge expectations of femininity. Ọya, wife of Ṣàngó and the òrìṣà of the River Niger (odò Ọya), embodies transition and movement. Associated with storms and powerful winds. Ọya is also portrayed as possessing qualities traditionally associated with men: Authority, courage, and participation in warfare. Her fierceness is linked to the buffalo, whose horns serve as her totem and symbol of force.

Ọ̀ṣun is the òrìṣà of fertility, beauty, intelligence, diplomacy, and political power. In the creation narratives, Olódùmarè, the genderless Supreme Being, sent sixteen emissaries to establish order on earth, and Ọ̀ṣun was the only female among them. The men excluded her from decision-making, which led to a failed earthly mission. They returned to Olódùmarè to complain, and they were told that progress required negotiating with the woman they had ignored. In the end, Ọ̀ṣun emerged as a force of authority whose wisdom restored balance.

All said and done, Yorùbá sacred traditions preserve narratives of òrìṣà who exhibit transformation, fluidity, and boundary-crossing in different forms, and their memory continues to live in the minds of Yorùbá people across the world.