Curated List For Valentine’s Gifting Ideas

After months and months of social distancing and lockdowns, on Valentine’s Day celebrate your girlfriend, a friend, a sibling, your husband or wife and express your appreciation for your loved one. A gift is a great way to tell someone they are special; this mega-sized curation of options helps your perfect a present.

FOR HER

Whether it’s your girlfriend, wife, sister, or partner, choose from an array of goodies and watch her smile.

Engage L’Amante Sunkissed Eau de Parfum

The new Engage L’Amante Sunkissed Eau de Parfum for Her is a modern fragrance inspired by contrasts. Natural, intoxicating tuberose is mixed with notes inspired by the flavors of blueberry and apricot, creating a mouth-watering and truly addictive floral fragrance.

Rs 999 for 100ML for each variant. Buy at Nykaa

Plum Body Lovin’ Feelin’ Fresh n’ Sassy Shower Gel Trio

Beachy, floral and fruity, packaging so cute, it makes it super easy to spread loadsa love. Price Rs 1,099 Buy online at www.plumgoodness.com.

Switch it up with Timex interchangeable strap watches

Adorned with minimal floral patterns set on a 36mm case, these domed crystal dial watches for women are perfect for this gifting season. You can create two looks with one watch, one styled with stainless steel bracelets and the other with leather straps. The domed crystal dials watch for men comes with top loader 43mm cases and can be styled with both stainless steel mesh bands and leather straps.

The collection starts at a price of Rs 4495/- onwards and is available on shop.timexindia.com.

Juttis by Needledust

Even if your special someone has an eye for the finer things in life, it doesn’t have to cost you a fortune. These wardrobe essentials are comfortable, stylish & crafted with perfection. Needledust has also launched a limited edition Valentine’s day packaging for all orders placed until February 14.

Visit: www.needledust.com for more information.

3-Step personalized skincare range by Bare Anatomy.

Flawless makeup starts with a great skincare routine and it’s time to show your skin some love with custom-made beauty solutions that celebrate individuality. This year, take a vow of purity and gift yourself a holistic skincare range that is specially curated for you with love.

Price Rs 2250. Buy at http://www.bareanatomy.in

FOR HIM

Super Beard Valentine’s Kit

Beards are the new six-pack. Hence, the way to your bearded man’s heart is to get him the Superfoods enriched Beard Valentine’s Kit from Bombay Shaving Company. It includes Cedarwood Beard Oil, Beard Softener, Moustache Wax, Face and Beard Wash, and a portable Beard Comb, all that a man needs to ace his beard game.

Price Rs 1,080 Buy at www.bomnbayshavingcompany.com, Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Nykaa.

Engage L’Amante Absolute Eau de Parfum

The new Engage L’Amante Absolute Eau de Parfum for Him is a fragrance of contrasts, bringing together gin tonic and a heady, masculine melange of vetiver and patchouli.

Price Rs 999 for 100ML for each variant. Buy at Nykaa.

Leather Travel Set

The perfect set of a luggage tag, passport holder, keychain, and a cardholder for those on the go.

Price Rs 4,500 Buy at https://theinitialstudio.com/

Myprotein Bar

Myprotein’s website will be hosting a special Valentine’s Day Sale from February 12 — 14, where buyers can avail of a whopping 29 percent discount on purchases above Rs 6,000. Also gifting items available for purchase will be Myprotein’s newly launched High Protein Bar, which combines high nutrition with delicious taste. Packing in 30g of protein and 23g of carbs, this high-fiber low-sugar snack is a perfect post-workout pick-me-up.

OnePlus Band

Take this opportunity to purchase matching OnePlus Bands, which in turn motivate one another to maintain and keep track of a healthy and fit lifestyle. With 13 workout modes, monitoring of vitals including SpO2 levels, and the smoothest navigation and interface, this gadget will soon become your best friend and go-to accessory when stepping out for the day.

Originally priced at Rs 2499, customers can avail of the following offers on it: Avail 50 percent off on OnePlus Band straps if bought with the OnePlus Band on oneplus. in or on the OnePlus Store App. The offer ends on February 14. (IANS)