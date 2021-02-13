Saturday, February 13, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Curated List For Valentine's Gifting Ideas
Lead StoryLife Style

Curated List For Valentine’s Gifting Ideas

Express your appreciation for your loved one

0
Gifting
Gifting ideas. Pixabay

After months and months of social distancing and lockdowns, on Valentine’s Day celebrate your girlfriend, a friend, a sibling, your husband or wife and express your appreciation for your loved one. A gift is a great way to tell someone they are special; this mega-sized curation of options helps your perfect a present.

FOR HER

Whether it’s your girlfriend, wife, sister, or partner, choose from an array of goodies and watch her smile.

 Engage L’Amante Sunkissed Eau de Parfum

The new Engage L’Amante Sunkissed Eau de Parfum for Her is a modern fragrance inspired by contrasts. Natural, intoxicating tuberose is mixed with notes inspired by the flavors of blueberry and apricot, creating a mouth-watering and truly addictive floral fragrance.

Rs 999 for 100ML for each variant. Buy at Nykaa

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Plum Body Lovin’ Feelin’ Fresh n’ Sassy Shower Gel Trio

Beachy, floral and fruity, packaging so cute, it makes it super easy to spread loadsa love. Price Rs 1,099 Buy online at www.plumgoodness.com.

 Switch it up with Timex interchangeable strap watches

Gifting
Watches from Timex for her. Timex

Adorned with minimal floral patterns set on a 36mm case, these domed crystal dial watches for women are perfect for this gifting season. You can create two looks with one watch, one styled with stainless steel bracelets and the other with leather straps. The domed crystal dials watch for men comes with top loader 43mm cases and can be styled with both stainless steel mesh bands and leather straps.

The collection starts at a price of Rs 4495/- onwards and is available on shop.timexindia.com.

Juttis by Needledust

Even if your special someone has an eye for the finer things in life, it doesn’t have to cost you a fortune. These wardrobe essentials are comfortable, stylish & crafted with perfection. Needledust has also launched a limited edition Valentine’s day packaging for all orders placed until February 14.

Visit: www.needledust.com for more information.

3-Step personalized skincare range by Bare Anatomy.

Flawless makeup starts with a great skincare routine and it’s time to show your skin some love with custom-made beauty solutions that celebrate individuality. This year, take a vow of purity and gift yourself a holistic skincare range that is specially curated for you with love.

Price Rs 2250. Buy at http://www.bareanatomy.in

FOR HIM

Gifting
Gifting ideas for him. Pixabay

Super Beard Valentine’s Kit

Beards are the new six-pack. Hence, the way to your bearded man’s heart is to get him the Superfoods enriched Beard Valentine’s Kit from Bombay Shaving Company. It includes Cedarwood Beard Oil, Beard Softener, Moustache Wax, Face and Beard Wash, and a portable Beard Comb, all that a man needs to ace his beard game.

Price Rs 1,080 Buy at www.bomnbayshavingcompany.com, Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Nykaa.

Engage L’Amante Absolute Eau de Parfum

The new Engage L’Amante Absolute Eau de Parfum for Him is a fragrance of contrasts, bringing together gin tonic and a heady, masculine melange of vetiver and patchouli.

Price Rs 999 for 100ML for each variant. Buy at Nykaa.

Gifting
Engage perfumes for him and her. Pinterest

Leather Travel Set

The perfect set of a luggage tag, passport holder, keychain, and a cardholder for those on the go.

Price Rs 4,500 Buy at https://theinitialstudio.com/

Myprotein Bar

Myprotein’s website will be hosting a special Valentine’s Day Sale from February 12 — 14, where buyers can avail of a whopping 29 percent discount on purchases above Rs 6,000. Also gifting items available for purchase will be Myprotein’s newly launched High Protein Bar, which combines high nutrition with delicious taste. Packing in 30g of protein and 23g of carbs, this high-fiber low-sugar snack is a perfect post-workout pick-me-up.

ALSO READ: This V-Day Indian Authors Renew Their Pledges To Their Passion Of Writing

OnePlus Band

Take this opportunity to purchase matching OnePlus Bands, which in turn motivate one another to maintain and keep track of a healthy and fit lifestyle. With 13 workout modes, monitoring of vitals including SpO2 levels, and the smoothest navigation and interface, this gadget will soon become your best friend and go-to accessory when stepping out for the day.

Originally priced at Rs 2499, customers can avail of the following offers on it: Avail 50 percent off on OnePlus Band straps if bought with the OnePlus Band on oneplus. in or on the OnePlus Store App. The offer ends on February 14. (IANS)

Previous articleHumidity From Masks May Lessen Severity Of Covid19
Next articleAI-Based 5G Integrated Recognition System That Detects Human Emotions

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Gut Bacteria in Chickens Can Evolve To Cause a Life-Threatening Infection

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have determined how harmless E.coli gut bacteria in chickens can easily pick up the genes required to evolve to cause a life-threatening infection. The...
Read more
Health & Fitness

New Drug That May Increase The Survival of Patients With Bladder Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that a new type of drug that helps target chemotherapy directly to cancer cells may increase the survival of patients with...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Gene-Based Blood Test For Melanoma Spread Evaluates Treatment Progress

NewsGram Desk - 0
A test that monitors blood levels of DNA fragments released by dying tumor cells may serve as an accurate early indicator of treatment success...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Gut Bacteria in Chickens Can Evolve To Cause a Life-Threatening Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have determined how harmless E.coli gut bacteria in chickens can easily pick up the genes required to evolve to cause a life-threatening infection. The...
Read more

New Drug That May Increase The Survival of Patients With Bladder Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that a new type of drug that helps target chemotherapy directly to cancer cells may increase the survival of patients with...
Read more

Gene-Based Blood Test For Melanoma Spread Evaluates Treatment Progress

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A test that monitors blood levels of DNA fragments released by dying tumor cells may serve as an accurate early indicator of treatment success...
Read more

Regular Physical Activity To Lower The Risk Of Death By Heart Attack

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Regular physical activity can not only improve our overall fitness but it can also lower the chance of dying immediately from a heart attack,...
Read more

AI-Based 5G Integrated Recognition System That Detects Human Emotions

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have created an AI-based 5G-integrated virtual emotion recognition system that detects human emotions using wireless signals and body movement. The virtual emotion system...
Read more

Curated List For Valentine’s Gifting Ideas

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After months and months of social distancing and lockdowns, on Valentine's Day celebrate your girlfriend, a friend, a sibling, your husband or wife and...
Read more

Humidity From Masks May Lessen Severity Of Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The humidity created inside the mask, which we wear to protect ourselves from getting or spreading SARS-CoV-2, can also help in combating Covid-19 as...
Read more

V-Day Proven To Be A Major Stir For The Tourism Industry

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Owing to travel restrictions and the fear of contracting Covid-19, the global travel and tourism industry is yet to recover from the pandemic's setback....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

maryland criminal attorneys on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://sites.google.com/view/link-alternatif-poker88 on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anthony Persse on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
bandarq on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
متابعين انستقرام خليجيين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين سناب متفاعلين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Lovie Blohm on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين انستقرام الامارات on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
زيادة متابعين في الانستقرام on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada