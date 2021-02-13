Saturday, February 13, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story This V-Day Indian Authors Renew Their Pledges To Their Passion Of Writing
Lead StoryLife Style

This V-Day Indian Authors Renew Their Pledges To Their Passion Of Writing

A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. It's also the same for the writer. A writer lives a thousand lives before he dies

0
Authors
Indian Author publishers on this V-Day. Pixabay

2020 has proven to be a challenging year for most relationships, including authors’ relationship with their writing. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, four Indian writers, who write on diverse topics, renew their pledges to their passion for writing and thank it for keeping them going.

Shalini Keswani, who has penned her debut novel ‘Bonds of Freedom’, says that a big lesson of 2020 was that “the show must go on, pandemic or no pandemic we must always find something beautiful to hang on to. During lockdowns, I found solace in poetry. Penning down gives me an emotional high, and I believe it will sustain me long term, as a person and as a thinker. When we dissolve ourselves in writing like in meditation, that’s when true writing happens”.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Her vow this year? “To keep writing and keep discovering myself. Not to be deterred by any opinions expressed and to just immerse me in the process of writing for its own sake.”

For the author of ‘Yellow: The Verses of Hurting and Healing’, Urja Joshi, 2020’s most important takeaway has been the truth that life is so unpredictable that it can change in a blink of an eye.

Authors
A writer lives a thousand lives before he dies. Pixabay

“Writing is my everything if I have to put it quite plainly. Writing is my passion and it is the only thing that keeps me going through any day. I have promised myself that I will write more than I already do. I will make it a big part of my daily routine because I believe that we should engage more and more in things that make us happy. Writing has taught me in the previous year that it is extremely important to be honest on the paper, if you feel sad to write about it, if you feel happy to write about it, if you feel loved, write it. Acknowledge your emotions through words.”

Darshan Desale, the author of ‘Manu’, says: “I just love writing. Original writing comes from inside, from stronger emotions. When you have a strong feeling of writing when you write in that strong feeling, we automatically do the best writing. I never plan what to write next. Because writing brings out the best, writing makes me better. It boosts creativity and imagination. You will see the world from a completely additional dimension. You will get a new perspective on life and the world. You become a better version of yourself. Writing helps you to find your inner self.

ALSO READ: Great Potential For Books In India: International Bestselling Authors

“There is a saying, a reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. It’s also the same for the writer. A writer lives a thousand lives before he dies.”

As per Prabhupad Mishra, the author of ‘Tapestry of Life Cadences’, there is a huge sense of satisfaction when someone loves a story written by him. “To be able to share a life-changing message through a story or poem is something that is very powerful and I would never want to let it go. I will continue writing for as long as I am alive!” (IANS)

Previous article6 Ways To Empower Women Across The World
Next articleIdentifying Risk Factors Heightening Anxiety In Young Adults During Covid-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Humidity From Masks May Lessen Severity Of Covid19

NewsGram Desk - 0
The humidity created inside the mask, which we wear to protect ourselves from getting or spreading SARS-CoV-2, can also help in combating Covid-19 as...
Read more
Lead Story

V-Day Proven To Be A Major Stir For The Tourism Industry

NewsGram Desk - 0
Owing to travel restrictions and the fear of contracting Covid-19, the global travel and tourism industry is yet to recover from the pandemic's setback....
Read more
Lead Story

Identifying Risk Factors Heightening Anxiety In Young Adults During Covid-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified early risk factors that predicted heightened anxiety in young adults during the Covid-19 pandemic. The findings, published in the Journal of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Humidity From Masks May Lessen Severity Of Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The humidity created inside the mask, which we wear to protect ourselves from getting or spreading SARS-CoV-2, can also help in combating Covid-19 as...
Read more

V-Day Proven To Be A Major Stir For The Tourism Industry

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Owing to travel restrictions and the fear of contracting Covid-19, the global travel and tourism industry is yet to recover from the pandemic's setback....
Read more

Identifying Risk Factors Heightening Anxiety In Young Adults During Covid-19

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified early risk factors that predicted heightened anxiety in young adults during the Covid-19 pandemic. The findings, published in the Journal of...
Read more

This V-Day Indian Authors Renew Their Pledges To Their Passion Of Writing

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
2020 has proven to be a challenging year for most relationships, including authors' relationship with their writing. Ahead of Valentine's Day, four Indian writers,...
Read more

6 Ways To Empower Women Across The World

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Anil Kumar There are certain arguments that women have progressed when talking of empowerment. However, there is still a road ahead and there is...
Read more

Ashtottaram 37: OṀ KRUṪAJNATĀNUGRAHABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
By Devakinandan Pasupuleti  Ashtottaram  37) OṀ KRUṪAJNATĀNUGRAHABHŨMYAI NAMAH   Ashtottaram 37:  OṀ (AUM) -KRU-ṪA-JNA-TAA-NU-GRA-HA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA- HA        ॐ कृतज्ञतानुग्रहभूम्यै नमः Krutajnata is defined as having a feeling of gratitude and appreciation...
Read more

World Radio Day 2021: Understanding Its History, Significance And Theme

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL Every year 13th February is celebrated as an international day dedicated to Radio. 13th February is celebrated as World Radio Day proclaimed...
Read more

Great Songs Come Out of Experiments: Composer Duo Sachin-Jigar

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Composer duo Sachin-Jigar say that they are exploring independent music more deeply, and hope to come out with great songs through their experimentations. With Valentine's...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

maryland criminal attorneys on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://sites.google.com/view/link-alternatif-poker88 on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anthony Persse on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
bandarq on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
متابعين انستقرام خليجيين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين سناب متفاعلين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Lovie Blohm on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين انستقرام الامارات on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
زيادة متابعين في الانستقرام on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada