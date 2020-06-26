Friday, June 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Decor Ideas For Jazzing Up Your Home
Lead StoryLife Style

Decor Ideas For Jazzing Up Your Home

Here are a few easy ideas to get you started

0
home decor
An electric blue home decor. Pixabay

Home is where the heart is and after a long tiring day, we all want to be at home, which is neat and clean. Therefore, your go-to spot must be looked after and maintained so that you can peacefully respire and rejuvenate.

Follow us on Facebook for more exciting updates!!

Here are few easy ideas from for you to get hands-on designing a tidy yet whimsical abode, by Greenlam Industries Ltd.

Anegre Matt

Wood is a versatile material that can complement almost every kind of decor theme. It’s presence naturally uplifts your interiors and provides a unique aura to the room. A perfect choice for every season, pre-polished veneers have become popular as they are ready-to-use with a very long shelf-life. For instance, Anegre Matt by Decowood is a pre-polished veneer that comes with seven layers of protection against damage along with a superior factory finish which provides a neat look. Its rich brown-red color tone, whether paired with contemporary or antique accents will always give a timeless finesse to the decor.

Wood is a versatile material that can complement almost every kind of decor theme. Pixabay

Oak Stockholm

Amidst a hectic lifestyle, we don’t exactly look forward to tidying up the house. It’s usually when we have visitors over makes us organize our interiors and give extra cleansing to the floors. To ease your maintenance blues, opting for Oak Stockholm by Mikasa can a good option. With this engineered real wood floor’s easy maintenance and durability, one doesn’t have to worry about deep cleaning. Pair its light brown shade with neutrals to infuse a refreshing vibe and a comfortable feel.

One can also go curtain-less allowing some natural daylight to illuminate your interiors. Complete this look antiques to add a visual aesthetic to the decor!

Electric Blue

We all have our own ways of relishing the hottest season of the year. Some like to sunbathe outside and others like to cool themselves by staying indoors. While we all are social distancing, it is also important to maintain sterility and cleanliness at home. To achieve a serene yet vibrant space, mix and match shades of your walls and furniture. For instance, this Electric Blue decors by Greenlam Laminates from the house of Greenlam Industries Ltd. beautifully blends with the other contrasting colors like pink or yellow.

Also Read: E-commerce Shortens Distance Between You and Bridal Services

Moreover, with its anti-bacterial feature which retards the growth of common bacteria up to 99.99%, you can bid farewell to your hygiene woes. Re-arrange and remove extra accents for a minimal and refined summer decor look! (IANS)

Previous articleHUL Removes “Fair” from Brand Fair and Lovely, Bollywood Hails Decision
Next articleKids Online Workout Sessions Gain Popularity During Lockdown

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Covid-19 Affecting Mental, Physical Health of Youngsters: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
While children and young people seem rarely to be victims of severe Covid-19, they are experiencing indirect adverse effects of the pandemic on their...
Read more
Lead Story

This is Why Human Memory Can’t Recall Familiar Names at Times

NewsGram Desk - 0
Most of us know that feeling of trying to retrieve a memory that does not come right away and neuroscientists have now identified different...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Mobile Phone Use Among Women Associated With Higher Contraception Use

NewsGram Desk - 0
Mobile phone use among women is associated with increased use of contraception, lower gender inequality, and lower maternal and child mortality, according to a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Covid-19 Affecting Mental, Physical Health of Youngsters: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While children and young people seem rarely to be victims of severe Covid-19, they are experiencing indirect adverse effects of the pandemic on their...
Read more

This is Why Human Memory Can’t Recall Familiar Names at Times

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Most of us know that feeling of trying to retrieve a memory that does not come right away and neuroscientists have now identified different...
Read more

Mobile Phone Use Among Women Associated With Higher Contraception Use

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Mobile phone use among women is associated with increased use of contraception, lower gender inequality, and lower maternal and child mortality, according to a...
Read more

Know More About Moksha With Ashtottaram 4: OṀ MOKṢHABHŨMYAI NAMAH:

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Devakinanda Pasupuleti The cause of bondage (bandha) and liberation (moksha) is our own minds. Ignorance about the real self causes bondage whereas knowledge...
Read more

Fashion Made Safer for You

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
With all the focus on hygiene and cleanliness in times of Coronavirus, has anyone thought about how they can make fashion 'safer'? One brand is...
Read more

Iron Deficiency in Indian Women

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Juggling between their many roles, women do not realize how and when symptoms of iron deficiency become part of their daily existence. Follow us on Facebook...
Read more

Kids Online Workout Sessions Gain Popularity During Lockdown

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The fear of an infection coupled with a countrywide closure of most institutions for kids have children sheltering at home with little outdoor play...
Read more

Decor Ideas For Jazzing Up Your Home

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Home is where the heart is and after a long tiring day, we all want to be at home, which is neat and clean....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada