Jaishankar discuss to resolve all the issues at LAC

While recalling their previous meeting in New Delhi in March, the External Affairs Minister and Wang reviewed the progress of some key issues discussed then, including the return of students.



Jaishankar "stressed the need for expediting the process and facilitating the return of students on an early date", said the Ministry statement.



"The two Ministers also exchanged perspectives on other regional and global developments," the statement said adding that Wang also appreciated India's support during China's BRICS Chairship this year and assured Beijing's support for New Delhi's upcoming G20 and SCO Presidency.



"They agreed to remain in touch."



Following their meeting earlier in the day, Jaishankar had tweeted that the talks "focused on specific outstanding issues in our bilateral relationship pertaining to the border situation. Also spoke about other matters including students and flights".



"Shared perspectives on the international situation and its impact on the G20 deliberations."



According to the Ministry, Jaishakar is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other G20 member states and invited nations on the sidelines of the FMM. (AA/IANS)