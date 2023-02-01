Indian Army: Major General Girish Kalia takes over as GOC, Vajr Division

Major Gen Girish Kalia took over the commander of the elite Vajr Division in the Kashmir Valley from Major Gen Abhijit S. Pendharkar, the army said on Wednesday.

Commissioned on December 14, 1991, in the Madras Regiment, Kalia, an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, has attended all-important career courses at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, the Army War College, Mhow, and the National Defence College, New Delhi.

His higher qualification includes MSc and M Phil in Defence and Strategic Studies.