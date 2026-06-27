Remembering Sam Manekshaw: The Story Behind Sam Bahadur's Red Motorcycle and an Unpaid ₹1,000 Debt on Former Pakistan President General Yahya Khan

General Manekshaw was famous for his sharp wit and courage. He was never shy in front of the camera or journalists and always spoke his mind to politicians and the press. He was known for being unfiltered, and his humorous yet profound quotes on courage and leadership continue to be celebrated among the armed forces of India. During his military career, he shared a famous relationship with another army general, Yahya Khan. The two had deep appreciation and comradeship for each other, which was forged during World War II.

The Relation between Sam Manekshaw and Yahya Khan

The two leaders served together in the British Indian Army before the Partition of India in 1947. After Partition, their relationship became more complex. Their personal bond was balanced by mutual military respect, rivalry, and wit. They eventually found themselves fighting against each other during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, which shaped their turbulent relationship. In the war, Manekshaw led India to victory, resulting in the surrender of tens of thousands of Pakistani troops.