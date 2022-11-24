Delhi: AAP Trade Wing Secretary commits suicide

Delhi's ruling AAP Trade Wing Secretary Sandeep Bhardwaj was found dead in his house in west Delhi on Thursday, having allegedly committed suicide, police said.

Police said that no suicide note was found on the spot and further investigation has been initiated.

Bhardwaj was a resident of Rajouri Garden.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Ghanshyam Bansal, a police control room (PCR) call was received from Kukreja Hospital at 4.40 p.m. that one person, identified as Sandeep Bhardwaj, had been brought dead after hanging himself at his residence.