A massive safety pin highlighting the importance of dignified healthcare for women

"Dignity in any field is very important. Every woman has the right to access healthcare with dignity. We are glad to support the symbol of dignified healthcare for women and appreciate the beautiful representation of dignity in the city of Patna," says Sheela Irani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, City of Patna.

"To celebrate the collective voices of the women associated with the campaign and to make Patna the first city where women's dignified healthcare is made a priority, we wanted to create a physical structure that stays in the city forever. The safety pin installation stands as a powerful reminder for everyone in the city... to continue the work towards improving the conditions and situation for all women," adds Samya Ghosh, Creative Lead, Khud Se Pooche.

"I see the safety pin as a symbol that connects and inspires action for solutions. During our campaign, we heard about many experiences with healthcare services, the judgemental behavior of doctors, discrimination, and issues related to pregnancy and abortion. This showed us that there is a huge gap in healthcare services in Bihar for women. And this pin somewhere works and fills that gap," says Priyaswara Bharti, Ashoka Changemaker Fellow, and 'Khud Se Pooche' Leader.

The Khud Se Pooche movement reflects and acknowledges the diverse experiences that women have while accessing health services, gives space to varied feminine perspectives, and makes women and young girls feel heard, validated, and respected.

One such woman is Rukhsana Parveen who says, "As an unmarried girl, when I missed my period for three months and visited the doctor, I was judged and offered a pregnancy test. I felt very ashamed and embarrassed and went back home without any information or medication that could have helped me. This is what happens to so many women who are denied requisite respect and medical guidance and feel deterred from seeking help."