Manish Sisodia changed 12 cellphones, says ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had earlier claimed that the accused involved in Delhi's excise policy case changed 140 cellphones in a bid to destroy digital evidence, said in its charge sheet filed on Saturday that Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia changed 12 cellphones.

As per the charge sheet, the ED is trying to ascertain whether the cell phones were changed by Sisodia to destroy digital evidence, sources said.

The ED charge sheet running over 3,000 pages names businessman Sameer Mahendru.

There are allegations that Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a resident of Kokapet in Hyderabad, used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Mahendru for onward transmission to accused public servants through Vijay Nair.

The ED's case is based on an FIR filed by the CBI.