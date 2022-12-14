Delhi: 3 Arrested for throwing acid on a schoolgirl





"At the time of the incident, Harshit was riding the bike. Virender aided the accused persons by being part of the criminal conspiracy," said the Special CP.



In the morning before the incident, Virender took Sachin's scooty and mobile phone to another location so as to create an alibi and mislead the investigation.



The police said that on the basis of technical evidence, it has been found that Sachin procured the acid from Flipkart and payment mode was through PayTM.



A police officer privy to the investigation said that the acid, which could be probably 'Nitric Acid', has been sent for a chemical test to determine its exact chemical composition.



The father of the victim said that his younger daughter came running home, just after a few minutes after leaving for school, and told them that someone had thrown acid on her sister.



"I had not known that my girl was facing any danger otherwise I would have accompanied them to the school," said the victim's father, while talking to reporters.



Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken cognizance of the acid attack, and its team met the victim in the hospital and inquired into the matter.



The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also took suo motu cognizance of the acid attack and issued a notice to Delhi Police regarding it.



DCW Members Vandana Singh and Firdaus Khan visited the girl in the hospital and interacted with her family. The Commission has assured full support to the victim and her family.



A team of the Commission is also deployed at the hospital with the girl.



"Will get justice for the daughter. The DCW has been fighting for years to ban acid in the country. When will the governments wake up?" said DCW chief Swati Maliwal in a tweet.



"This absolutely cannot be tolerated. How did the criminals get so much courage? The criminals should be given the strictest punishment. The safety of every girl child in Delhi is important to us," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet after the incident. (KB/IANS)