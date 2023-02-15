Najafgarh Horror: Delhi man kills girlfriend, hides body in dhaba's fridge

In a cold-blooded crime, a Delhi man murdered his girlfriend after an argument over his impending marriage to another woman, stuffed her body in a refrigerator at his dhaba, and went on with his wedding the same day, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Sahil Gehlot was arrested after the body of a woman, a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar, was found inside a fridge at a dhaba, owned by him, on the outskirts of village Mitraon in Delhi.

As per sources, the murder was committed near the Kashmiri Gate area and Gehlot then drove with the dead body to his dhaba - a distance of around 36 km.

Police, however, said that the matter is under investigation and everything will be cleared once the probe is over.

According to police, on February 10, input was received that a person named Sahil Gehlot had killed his girlfriend and married another girl on the day of the murder.