Delhi L-G writes to CM Kejriwal, flags lack of hygiene at Wazirabad water treatment plant

In a fresh tussle between Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the former on Saturday wrote to the CM flagging the miserable hygiene and sanitary conditions at the Wazirabad water treatment plant (WTP) that supplies drinking water to large parts of the national capital.

The move came after the L-G visited the facility and expressed his concern after seeing the worsening condition of the plant.

In his letter, Saxena also flagged gross inaction on the part of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in cleaning the pond reservoir behind the Wazirabad barrage, which supplies water to Wazirabad and Chandrawal WTPs.

"The plant itself is marred by rusted and trash-ridden reservoirs, corroded pipelines, silt-covered equipment, and power-guzzling water pumps. On the other hand, the 500-meter x 500-meter x 4.26-meter pondage area behind the Wazirabad barrage, from where the WTP picks up water for treatment and supply to the city, is choked with silt, which in turn reduces its capacity of holding about 250 million gallons of water by as much as 90 percent as informed by the DJB officials at the time of inspection," Saxena said in the letter.