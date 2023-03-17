Manish Sisodia's family given 5 days to leave official residence





"Where the allottee is already in occupation of any house earlier allotted, the allottee will have to vacate the house within 15 days after taking the possession of the new house allotted in lieu of the previous house. The allottee shall also be required to submit a Clearance Certificate from the DDO concerned for recovery of license fee/ water charges relating to the accommodation earlier allotted," the order read.



Talking about the order, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said: "Atishi is a minister and the bungalow has been allotted in her name, what is wrong with it? Manish Sisodia is our brother, his family is our family, we will take care of him. The BJP is treating Sisodia like a terrorist... the party should not play games."



Meanwhile, BJP's IT in-charge Amit Malviya said: "Kejriwal had promised to look after Manish Sisodia and his family. But he was removed as minister almost immediately, while Satyendar Jain was retained as minister for nine months when he was in jail. Now, Sisodia has been asked to vacate the bungalow so that it can be allotted to Atishi." (KB/IANS)