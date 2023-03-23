Man commits suicide after killing wife over affair with another woman





During investigation, it was found that there was a conflict between Nisha and her husband Aziz over the former allegedly having an affair with another woman.



"Aziz had absconded with their two children after the murder of his wife. Several teams were formed to locate Aziz, which raided some places in Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh and Ahmedabad. However, Aziz managed to stay one step ahead of the police. He even called his wife's 'girlfriend' two days ago, saying that he had killed Nisha," Tirkey said.



"However, on Wednesday, it was learnt that Aziz had committed suicide at his native village in Kasganj. The two children are with his family members there," the officer said.



"With his death, the murder case of Nisha has been solved. An abated charge-sheet will be filed in the court in this case," he added. (KB/IANS)