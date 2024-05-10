Election symbols allotted to BLP candidates for LokSabha Contest

BLP candidates:- Today, the Election Commission of India issued election symbols to both the candidates of Bharatiya Liberal Party. BLP's Candidates from Chandni Chowk seat, Yogender Singh (Yogi Mathur), has been alloted “Auto Rickshaw” as a symbol while BLP’s Candidate for North East Delhi LokSabha Seat, Sanjeev Pandey has been given “Stethoscope” as a symbol. Both the Candidates are doing door-to-door campaigning for weeks in their respective constituencies.

Talking about the symbolic aspect of the allotted symbols to BLP candidates, party president, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, said that both the symbols align with the ideology and thoughts of the Bharatiya Liberal Party. “Stethoscope allotted to our Candidate from North East Delhi, Sanjeev Ji, symbolizes that we are here to diagnose the problems of the country and resolve them. While the Auto Rickshaw, allotted to Yogi jj for Chandni Chowk seat- is mode of travel and livelihood for common people”, said Dr Raizada.