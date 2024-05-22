I am Fully Committed to My People: BLP Candidate Sanjeev Pandey

BLP Candidate Sanjeev Pandey:- During the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, Sanjeev Kumar Pandey, Bharatiya Liberal Party candidate for North East Delhi, visited Sunder Nagari in Seemapuri. He engaged in public dialogue to understand local issues and expressed his views. Sanjeev Kumar Pandey was accompanied by Bharatiya Liberal Party’s President Munish Kumar Raizada, General Secretary Akbar Khan Rana, and other dignitaries.
During the public outreach, the team of BLP visited the residence of the late Santosh Koli, a former member of the Aam Aadmi Party. Koli's parents shared how Arvind Kejriwal betrayed them. Expressing their grief, they recounted, 'Arvind Kejriwal was very close to us. He used to visit our home frequently. The Aam Aadmi Party was born in this house. But over time, his intentions changed, and eventually, it led to the murder of my daughter.' Koli’s mother added, 'I tried to seek help from several high-ranking members of the Aam Aadmi Party and the police, but I was only met with disappointment.'
The team of BLP, including Munish Kumar Raizada, expressed their condolences to Santosh’s family and assured them that the party stands with them at all times.
The team of BLP also visited several narrow lanes near the Sant Ravidas Temple in the Shani Bazar area of Sunder Nagari, where the public’s anger towards the government was at its peak. The severe water crisis has broken them from within. The prevalent filth, mosquitoes, stench, and acute water shortage in these narrow lanes have shattered the trust of the people to such an extent that they are now unwilling to believe in any government. In such a scenario, Indian Liberal Party candidate Sanjeev Kumar Pandey stated that he is fully committed to the people of this area and will make every possible effort to provide them with basic resources.