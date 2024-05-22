I am Fully Committed to My People: BLP Candidate Sanjeev Pandey

During the public outreach, the team of BLP visited the residence of the late Santosh Koli, a former member of the Aam Aadmi Party. Koli's parents shared how Arvind Kejriwal betrayed them. Expressing their grief, they recounted, 'Arvind Kejriwal was very close to us. He used to visit our home frequently. The Aam Aadmi Party was born in this house. But over time, his intentions changed, and eventually, it led to the murder of my daughter.' Koli’s mother added, 'I tried to seek help from several high-ranking members of the Aam Aadmi Party and the police, but I was only met with disappointment.'

The team of BLP, including Munish Kumar Raizada, expressed their condolences to Santosh’s family and assured them that the party stands with them at all times.