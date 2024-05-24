Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) appeals to people to vote for Change

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) has fielded candidates on two LokSabha Seats in Delhi -North East Delhi and Chandni Chowk. Candidates from both the constituencies- Sanjeev Kumar Pandey from North East Delhi and Yogender Singh (Yogi Mathur) from Chandni Chowk- have traveled extensively in their respective constituencies trying to understand the problems of people. Both the candidates are fully committed to resolve the problems of their people and work for their social and economic development. While BLP candidate from North East Delhi, Sanjeev Kumar Pandey, has promised that he would give a complete record of where the funds are getting utilized, BLP’s Yogender Singh of Chandni Chowk has promised to promote Indian Culture and provide financial support to senior citizens.