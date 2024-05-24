Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) appeals to people to vote for Change

Vote for Change:- Bharatiya Liberal Party(BLP) appeals to people of Delhi to exercise their voting right on 25th May to bring positive change in the state. Party President Dr Munish Kumar Raizada said that people of Delhi have a chance to choose an alternative this time that is committed to clean politics and good governance. Dr Raizada further said that political parties in India are functioning like a gang and the only way to change this is by selecting candidates that are raising the actual issues of people. “It's time to vote for change”.
Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) has fielded candidates on two LokSabha Seats in Delhi -North East Delhi and Chandni Chowk. Candidates from both the constituencies- Sanjeev Kumar Pandey from North East Delhi and Yogender Singh (Yogi Mathur) from Chandni Chowk- have traveled extensively in their respective constituencies trying to understand the problems of people. Both the candidates are fully committed to resolve the problems of their people and work for their social and economic development. While BLP candidate from North East Delhi, Sanjeev Kumar Pandey, has promised that he would give a complete record of where the funds are getting utilized, BLP’s Yogender Singh of Chandni Chowk has promised to promote Indian Culture and provide financial support to senior citizens.
For India’s democracy to remain vibrant, it is important that citizens choose candidates that are inclined to resolve their problems. Party President, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, is committed to practice clean politics and provide good governance to the people of Delhi.