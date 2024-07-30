FIR must be lodged against the District Commissioner: BLP President Dr Raizada

Bharatiya Liberal Party President, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, demanded the FIR to be filed against the District Commissioner of Central Delhi in which Karol Bagh Zone comes under for not taking action against the coaching centers for violating the building rules and safety measures. He also said that MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Should be booked for criminal negligence. “The unfortunate loss of three bright young minds happened in Old Rajinder Nagar due to the corrupt system and incompetent leadership. Suspending deputy commissioners and engineers is far from enough. This isn’t merely an accident, this is a murder’, " said Dr Raizada. “Mayor Shelly Oberoi and CM Kejriwal should be booked for criminal negligence, an FIR should be lodged against the Deputy commission of Central Delhi’, added Dr. Raizada.

BLP President Dr Raizada raised suspicion that the incident happened in Old Rajinder Nagar won’t be the last one because the underlying problem behind these incidents is corruption which remains unaddressed. “I am familiar with the Old Rajinder Nagar area. Students are living in houses resembling small cubicles that have only enough space to adjust the bed. Landlords are also indulging in unlawful activities”, said Dr Raizada. He also commented on the indifference of MCD Mayor and both state and Central Government saying that they all are hiding away from accountability. “Mayor Shelly Oberoi and the AAP government is passing the blame to the deputy commissioner and engineers for the mishap but the accountability should come right from the top. The BJP Government in center is also equally responsible for this as they have seven MPs in the Delhi state”, said Dr Raizada.

The Party President said that unless and until we will not deal with corruption, these incidents will remain every affair. Dr Raizada said that the very first thing Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) will do after coming to power is to form an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) that will monitor the working of different departments of the government. ACC is vital to break the chain of Cut and Commission from the system.