"The move to create creamy layers will further divide the SC/SC community": BLP President Dr Raizada

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) President, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, has criticized the decision by the Supreme Court allowing the creation of sub-categories in the SC/ST reservation. According to President Dr Raizada, this decision will create further divisions and drifts within the Schedule Caste and Scheduled tribe communities. “The decision by the honorable Supreme Court to allow sub categories within the SC/ST communities is not a proper one”, said Dr. Raizada. “The move to create creamy layers’ will further divide the SC/SC community’.

Dr Raizada, talking about the historical discrimination against SC/ST community, said that the community (SC/ST) has been put to disadvantage and oppressed over the centuries. “By creating the creamy layer within the SC/ST communities, the Supreme Court has essentially paved the way for excluding the economically better off section from the SC/ST category. This decision is not in sync with the Social reality of our country. The Indian Caste System is such that it does not take economic status into consideration while discriminating against a certain group. They treat dalit as dalit, disregarding their social and economic status, and competence.’, said BLP President Dr Raizada. He also said that introducing creamy layer in SC/ST reservation won't heal the subjugation and oppression that was systematically thrust upon the SC/ST community over the centuries.