“Our True God is Constitution of India” : BLP President Dr. Raizada

Bharatiya Liberal Party President, Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, has extended heartfelt wishes to the citizens of the country. BLP President Raizada lauded the “Har Ghar Tiranga” initiative while at the same time appealed to the country’s political class to take the issue of corruption seriously. “Prime Minister’s “Har Ghar Tiranga” initiative is a good step but at the same time politicians and political parties make corruption their mainstream issue.” According to Dr Raizada, our country is stuck deep in the trap of cut and commission. “Corruption at all levels is hurting our country like nothing else. Citizens of India need to be more vigilant and aware of it and make efforts to eliminate corruption from the country,” said Dr Raizada.

Party President Dr. Raizada mentioned the commitment of Bharatiya Liberal Party towards fighting against corruption and preserving the constitutional values. He said that one of the endeavours of BLP is preserving the rights of marginalised sections of our society. That’s why BLP holds constitution of India in its highest esteem. “Our True God is Constitution of India’”

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) is fully committed to eliminate corruption from the Delhi state. To achieve this, the very step BLP will take after coming to power is to make an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). BLP is gearing up to contest the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly Election and work towards eliminating corruption and making social justice a reality for Delhi state.