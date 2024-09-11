Swami Vivekanand's message of inclusivity is fading away, said Dr Munish Raizada

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) President, Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, has marked 131 Years of a timeless speech delivered by Swami Vivekanand at World's religion of Parliament in Chicago on Sep 11, 1893 by sharing a message of inclusivity and the need to rise above caste and religion, and finding common humanity. Dr Raizada said that by calling every American his brother and sister in his speech, Vivekanand gave the message of brotherhood, tolerance and acceptance. He also said that the politics of today is moving away from the principles of Swami Vivekanand. “Swami Vivekanand's message of inclusivity is fading away”, said Dr Raizada.

BLP President Dr. Raizada, speaking on his link to the city of Chicago, said that Vivekanand's teaching has always inspired him. He also suggested everyone to visit Le Mont Temple in Chicago where people can get to know so much about the life of Swami Vivekanand. Dr Riazada also emphasized on maintaining the secular fabric of India. "It is important that our politics function in a truly secular way, without any appeasement. The secular fabric and cultural ethos should be made stronger. And its only possible when when the political parties rise above the appeasement politics." said Dr Raizada

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) continues to walk on the principle of Swami Vivekanand. As a Delhi Centric political party, BLP is gearing up to contest Delhi Assembly Election 2025 and establish a people centric government. Bharatiya Liberal Party will work on two fronts: Eliminating corruption and making social justice a reality for Delhi state.