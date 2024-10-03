Who will kill the Political Bhasmasuras?, asks BLP President Dr. Raizada

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) President Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada has emphasized the profound significance of Navratri in Indian society, particularly within the Hindu community. This nine-day festival is a time for prayer and the pursuit of purity, commemorating the legendary victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Bhasmasura, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

BLP President Dr. Raizada, talking about Indian Politics, Said that we (Political Class) seem to forget the lessons of Navratri. “In today’s Indian society, particularly in politics, we see many 'Bhasmasuras'—individuals who embody deceit and immorality. We seem to forget the essential lessons of Navratri. It is disheartening to witness a political landscape where falsehoods, corruption, and unethical practices prevail, often rewarded in the electoral process,” said Dr. Raizada. He further urged reflection during this Navratri on how to reform Indian politics, questioning whether there are leaders capable of confronting these 'Bhasmasuras' and advocating for a cleaner political environment.

The BLP is dedicated to promoting transparency, truth, and ethical governance. Dr. Raizada called for unity in cleansing the political system, asserting that such efforts would have a direct and positive impact on society, making it purer and more just. Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) is duty bound to work for the welfare of the people of Delhi. BLP is gearing up to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election and establish a people centric government in the state.