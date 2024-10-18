Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) President, Dr. Munish Raizada calls out the AAP government for its failure to address the issue of pollution in the city

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) President, Dr. Munish Raizada called out the AAP government for its failure to address the issue of pollution in the city. According to Dr. Raizada, the winter has not even started and the issue of pollution has surfaced in the city.

Dr. Raizada pointed out the negligence of the AAP government during the last ten years. “In the last ten years, the corrupt Kejriwal government did not work to find a solution to the issue of pollution. Delhi has entered the red zone and the AQI has remained poor in the city. The citizens of Delhi will have to suffer because of the misgovernance and negligence of the current AAP led government,” Dr. Raizada said.

Dr. Munish Raizada demanded that strict action should be taken against the government of the day. “Kejriwal and the AAP should be tried for criminal negligence because toxic and poisonous gasses are affecting the mortality of the residents,” Dr. Raizada said.

BLP after coming to power will take the issue of pollution seriously and will focus on finding a permanent solution, Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada affirmed.

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) is committed to the development of Delhi state. BLP is gearing up to contest the 2025 Delhi Assembly Election. Party's main agenda is to fight against corruption, improve civic amenities, beautification of the city and work for making social justice a reality for the Delhi state.