Dr Munish Kumar Raizada to contest from New Delhi Assembly Contituency (AC-40) against former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) President, Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, has announced to contest from New Delhi Constituency (AC-40) in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2025. He will contest against the Former Delhi CM and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal.

BLP President, Dr. Raizada’s direct fight against Arvind Kejriwal is a signal of BLP’s resolve to throw corrupt people out of power. Dr. Raizada, a USA- returned doctor and one of the initial volunteers of Anna Aandolan, will fight and win over an immoral, corrupt, unethical Arvind Kejriwal who is responsible for the miserable condition of Delhi state.