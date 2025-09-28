'Swami' Chaitanyanand Saraswati produced in Delhi court

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) 'Swami' Chaitanyanand Saraswati was produced before the Patiala House Court on Sunday, after the police arrested him from an Agra hotel earlier in the day.

The accused, also known as Partha Sarathy, director of the reputed Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Delhi's posh Vasant Kunj, is facing a criminal case for allegedly targeting female students enrolled in post-graduate management diploma courses under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) scholarship category.

The officials reported that the 'Swami' fled on August 4, shortly after the institute received a complaint from the Indian Air Force headquarters accusing him of molesting female students.