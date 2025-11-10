Delhi Chokes, Citizens Rise: Police Crackdown on Protestors After Mass Outcry at India Gate

New Delhi saw a major protest at India Gate on Sunday, 9th November 2025, with a demand to take action on the city’s choking air. Delhi’s air quality index has been in the “very poor” to "severe" range post-Diwali, alarming residents. The protest ended with the intervention of the police, who detained dozens of participants, citing the lack of official permission for the gathering as the reason.

The protestors were chanting slogans and carrying placards with messages such as "Breathing is killing us” and “I miss breathing” written on them. The protest was more about personal concern and survival rather than a policy debate. It was a peaceful protest reflecting people’s quiet frustration rather than loud anger, as many wanted to be free of the seasonal smog, mask-wearing, and restricted outdoor activities to avoid inhaling more toxins.