Delhi Chokes, Citizens Rise: Police Crackdown on Protestors After Mass Outcry at India Gate

Dozens detained during a peaceful protest at India Gate over Delhi’s worsening air pollution.
Citizens demanded action as AQI levels crossed 700 post-Diwali, choking the capital.
Experts warn prolonged exposure to toxic air poses serious health risks and demands urgent policy response.
New Delhi saw a major protest at India Gate on Sunday, 9th November 2025, with a demand to take action on the city’s choking air. Delhi’s air quality index has been in the “very poor” to "severe" range post-Diwali, alarming residents. The protest ended with the intervention of the police, who detained dozens of participants, citing the lack of official permission for the gathering as the reason.
The protestors were chanting slogans and carrying placards with messages such as "Breathing is killing us” and “I miss breathing” written on them. The protest was more about personal concern and survival rather than a policy debate. It was a peaceful protest reflecting people’s quiet frustration rather than loud anger, as many wanted to be free of the seasonal smog, mask-wearing, and restricted outdoor activities to avoid inhaling more toxins.
The winters of Delhi have been characterized by a thick cloud of smog, which is a combined result of traffic emissions, construction dust, industrial output, and stubble burning in neighbouring states. These factors, along with the weather conditions, work together to trap pollutants close to the ground.
The city’s AQI level is quite concerning, as there has been a significant spike in pollution levels. It has even crossed 700 in recent days at several places in Delhi. Therefore, a protest was carried out at India Gate as a symbolic act since no other venue seemed to be available. Protesters also argued that they had tried to meet officials but failed. However, authorities countered that India Gate is not a designated venue for protests and that no official permission had been obtained to do so.
Police officers and vans were already present at the site, but when the crowd assembled on Man Singh Road near India Gate, the police started intervening. They announced that the area was off-limits for demonstrations; as a result, they detained people for obstructing security and traffic. Reports suggest that around 80 people were detained by the police, and some were even carried away in vans.
Being able to breathe clean air is not just an environmental concern but a health concern that needs to be addressed as soon as possible. According to medical experts, prolonged exposure to such high pollution levels can lead to several health issues and risks such as respiratory infections, cardiovascular diseases, developmental harm in children, and many more, which in turn lowers the life expectancy of an individual.
The protest has drawn attention to the problem that Delhi faces daily. The policy response now needs to speed up, pairing it with concrete action to curb the growing toxicity in the capital’s air. [Rh]
