Ethiopian Volcanic Ash May Worsen Delhi’s Already Toxic Air

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Even as Delhi is already reeling with air pollution for a month, the volcanic ash drifting from Ethiopia may further degrade the national capital’s air quality, raising serious health concerns, said health experts here on Tuesday.

Delhi-NCR's air quality remained in ‘very poor’, and a thick layer of haze engulfed the national capital across Delhi and the National Capital Region, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The situation is likely to be further exacerbated by the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia’s Afar region, which erupted for the first time in thousands of years.

It lofted a substantial ash column roughly 10-15 km into the atmosphere, sending plumes toward Yemen and Oman before drifting toward India.

With a speed of around 100-120 km/h at high altitude, the plume of ash reached Delhi, and then drifted over Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Haryana.