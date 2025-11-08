Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour Arrive Together at Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere Amidst Bullying and Harassment Allegations—Are the Claims True?

Showrunners for the series were also questioned about the incident at the event.

Ross Duffer, who created Stranger Things along with his brother Matt, told The Hollywood Reporter, “Obviously, you understand I can’t get into personal on-set matters, but I will say we’ve been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they’re family and we deeply care about them. So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy.”

The show’s executive producer, Shawn Levy, said, “I’ve read a bunch of stories and they range from wildly inaccurate to … there’s so much noise around it. But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that’s always been bedrock.” When asked about how his team handles such incidents, he said, “You have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe, and so we did everything to build that environment. And we’re proud of the fact that we did so.”

Later that night, Brown and Harbour were seen enjoying each other’s company again at the afterparty. Amidst all the redirection, reunions, and reassurances, it is worth noting that neither of the two directly addressed the alleged complaint. Harbour, Brown, and Netflix are yet to release a statement on the issue.

Public reaction on this recent update has been split: many are pointing to the feel-good interaction between the on-screen father-daughter duo as evidence that the claims were false, while others have argued that it came off more like a PR management exercise – a reel of Brown and Harbour’s red-carpet highlights was uploaded to the Stranger Things X handle with the caption “jim & jane hopper ❤️”