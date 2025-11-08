Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour Arrive Together at Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere Amidst Bullying and Harassment Allegations—Are the Claims True?

Key Points
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour posed together at the premiere for the final season of Stranger Things.
This followed a recent report which alleged that Brown had filed a bullying and harassment complaint against her co-star prior to season 5 filming.
Critics have said that meeting felt 'fake', like a PR excercise meant to manage perception before the series finale airs.
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour posed together at the premiere for Stranger Things season 5 on Thursday, 6 November 2025. The public re-union followed a report by the Daily Mail which alleged that Brown had filed a bullying and harassment complaint against her co-star prior to filming for the final season.
The duo arrived at the red carpet event together, exchanging laughs and warm hugs before posing together for fan selfies and paparazzi shots. In separate interviews with Entertainment Tonight, the topic of their ‘special’ relationship was gently broached to both of them.
“It’s been so special to have him along the journey for me,” Brown said about Harbour, “I obviously have a really special bond with David, because we have a father-daughter relationship and we do every scene together!”
Harbour, in his only interview of the night, said something similar: “You know, I adore her. And I have been proud to watch all of them grow up and become such great artists.”
Showrunners for the series were also questioned about the incident at the event.
Ross Duffer, who created Stranger Things along with his brother Matt, told The Hollywood Reporter, “Obviously, you understand I can’t get into personal on-set matters, but I will say we’ve been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they’re family and we deeply care about them. So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy.”
The show’s executive producer, Shawn Levy, said, “I’ve read a bunch of stories and they range from wildly inaccurate to … there’s so much noise around it. But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that’s always been bedrock.” When asked about how his team handles such incidents, he said, “You have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe, and so we did everything to build that environment. And we’re proud of the fact that we did so.”
Later that night, Brown and Harbour were seen enjoying each other’s company again at the afterparty. Amidst all the redirection, reunions, and reassurances, it is worth noting that neither of the two directly addressed the alleged complaint. Harbour, Brown, and Netflix are yet to release a statement on the issue.
Public reaction on this recent update has been split: many are pointing to the feel-good interaction between the on-screen father-daughter duo as evidence that the claims were false, while others have argued that it came off more like a PR management exercise – a reel of Brown and Harbour’s red-carpet highlights was uploaded to the Stranger Things X handle with the caption “jim & jane hopper ❤️”
Critics say that the meeting felt put on – that it was overcompensatingly sweet. The paparazzi seemed to focus too much on their meeting. Interviews seemed to emphasise their ‘special’ relationship. Online coverage seemed to drive the point home.
According to Variety, an internal source confirmed to the publication that there was in fact a complaint and a subsequent investigation which was resolved promptly.
Videos of an old interview of Brown’s have also been circulated following the incident, where a reporter asks her if Harbour would be officiating her wedding. She looks shocked and replies ‘yes’, but said that Matthew Modine would be a more likely choice considering he was her on-screen dad. And that it was what ended up happening, even though Harbour had only recently talked about the paternal relationship he shared with her.
Some people are even saying that the whole incident, from allegation to reunion, was a publicity stunt meant to drum up attention before the series finale – which will premiere on 27 November 2025, and conclude on New Years Day, bringing an end to Netflix’s flagship show. [Rh]
