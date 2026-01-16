Delhi Government Orders Shutdown of 137 Mohalla Clinics, Citing Non-Functionality and Poor Conditions, While 81 New Ayushman Arogya Mandirs Open

Key Point:
As Ayushman Arogya Mandirs expand in Delhi, the government has ordered the shutdown of 137 Mohalla Clinics. This decision reduces their total number to 30, from a previously larger count of 167, following an order announced on January 15, 2026.
Officials said many Mohalla Clinics were defunct, in poor condition, or located near Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, rendering them useless. Of the 137 clinics to be closed, most operated from porta cabins or rented premises, paving the way for new centres.
The BJP-led Delhi government has promoted Ayushman Arogya Mandirs as mini hospitals with expanded primary healthcare facilities. While the ruling NDA praised the new centres, the opposition criticised the closures, calling them politically motivated amid Delhi’s ongoing health challenges.
As the expansion of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are ongoing in Delhi, the government has ordered the shutdown of 137 Mohalla Clinics. Delhi’s Health Services Directorate announced the aforementioned Delhi government order on Thursday, January 15, 2026. This reduces the total number of Mohalla Clinics to just 30, from a previously larger number of 167.
According to officials from the Delhi’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), out of the 137 Mohalla Clinics scheduled to be closed, 101 operated out of porta cabins, 30 from rented offices, five in government offices and one rent-free in a private building. The officials reported that as many as 41 Mohalla Clinics were defunct, and in poor conditions, thus paving way for newly developed Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Moreover, more than 90 clinics were located near Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, thus rendering the clinics useless, they added.
DGHS authorities conveyed the decision to the Chief District Medical Officers (CDMO) of all districts of the Mohalla Clinics on Thursday, January 15, 2026, a day after Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated 81 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and other cabinet ministers inaugurated 81 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs on Wednesday, January 14, 2025 on the eve of Makar Sankranti. Addressing the inauguration ceremony from Hari Nagar Assembly Constituency, Rekha Gupta said that the total number of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are now 319, from the previous 238.
She also added that the new centres would be more like mini hospitals, with primary healthcare facilities, medicines and test facilities, treatment for new born babies and other important facilities available. Pankaj Kumar Singh also inaugurated a new Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Bheem Nagri, Safdarganj (Hauz Khas) on January 14, 2026.
The Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics were started in 2015 by the then AAP government in Delhi, with a focus on providing healthcare to local communities in a convenient, sustainable, and cost friendly-way, with many free diagnostic tests and medicines. They essentially acted as community level primary healthcare centres, providing basic medical consultation services for common illnesses such as fever and respiratory problems among others, and also providing preventive services such as antenatal/postnatal care and nutritional counselling.
The Mohalla Clinics were praised for their usefulness in local communities that provided accessible and affordable health care. However, the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government in Delhi has heavily criticised the Mohalla Clinics, citing non maintenance, lack of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals, and also for not providing comprehensive medical services.
While the ruling NDA has praised the functioning and installments of new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, the opposition has condemned the closing of several Mohalla Clinics, citing political and administrative agenda. It is, however, yet to be seen how the new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs would benefit the common people, given the ongoing health crisis, air pollution and water pollution in Delhi.
