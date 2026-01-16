Delhi Government Orders Shutdown of 137 Mohalla Clinics, Citing Non-Functionality and Poor Conditions, While 81 New Ayushman Arogya Mandirs Open

Over 130 Mohalla Clinics To Be Closed

As the expansion of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are ongoing in Delhi, the government has ordered the shutdown of 137 Mohalla Clinics. Delhi’s Health Services Directorate announced the aforementioned Delhi government order on Thursday, January 15, 2026. This reduces the total number of Mohalla Clinics to just 30, from a previously larger number of 167.

Many Mohalla Clinics Were In Poor Conditions And Short Staffed

According to officials from the Delhi’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), out of the 137 Mohalla Clinics scheduled to be closed, 101 operated out of porta cabins, 30 from rented offices, five in government offices and one rent-free in a private building. The officials reported that as many as 41 Mohalla Clinics were defunct, and in poor conditions, thus paving way for newly developed Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Moreover, more than 90 clinics were located near Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, thus rendering the clinics useless, they added.

DGHS authorities conveyed the decision to the Chief District Medical Officers (CDMO) of all districts of the Mohalla Clinics on Thursday, January 15, 2026, a day after Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated 81 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

