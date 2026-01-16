Elderly Delhi Woman Duped of ₹6.9 Crore in ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam; Second Case in Days

From January 5 to January 13, the scammers kept Ahuja under continuous digital surveillance, monitoring her through video calls and instructing her not to contact anyone, including her family. During this period, they psychologically manipulated her by exploiting the fact that she lived alone and repeatedly threatening her with immediate arrest if she failed to comply.

Under intense pressure, Ahuja was coerced into transferring money from her savings and fixed deposits. Police said "She was made to carry out three transactions — ₹4 crore on January 9, followed by two subsequent transactions of ₹1.6 crore and ₹1.3 crore on January 12, through RTGS." The money amounted to a total of ₹6.9 crore.

After the first large transfer, bank officials grew suspicious and questioned her about the transaction. However, following the scammers’ instructions to maintain secrecy, Ahuja told bank staff that the money was being transferred to her daughter for a property-related transaction, police said.