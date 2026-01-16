Rajasthan Booth Level Officer Alleges Extreme Pressure, Threats of Suspension Over Deletion of Muslim Voters During SIR

BJP Booth Agent Files Over 200 Objections in Two Days

According to a report from Newslaundry, BJPs booth level agent Vishal Saini, of Kirti Kumar’s booth filed objections against at least 200 voters on January 8, 2026 and January 9, 2026. Vishal Saini stated that he did so because his own ground verification led him to believe that voters from another area had migrated to this booth during the SIR process and registered themselves, but they didn’t live there. He also said that since the Hawa Mahal constituency was a Muslim majority one, major objections would obviously be against Muslim voters.

The Newslaundry report further states that Suresh Saini asked Kirti Kumar to verify the objections filed by Vishal Saini, which he believed was true. He also added that he didn’t have anything personally against Muslims, but he was confident that those voters didn’t live there, and would also request for a further extension of the deadline to file objections.

An interesting thing to be noted here is that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has stated in its 2023 manual on electoral rolls that a booth level agent can only file 10 objections in a day during the claims and objections period. Upon the filing of more than 30 objections, the task would then transfer to the Electoral Registration Officer or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer, who would have to personally cross-verify the matter.

Therefore, it's quite peculiar that more than 200 objections were filed within a period of two days, and verifying these objections would be equivalent to conducting the SIR process for a second time. Kirti Kumar had also mentioned that he had already deleted about 124 voters’ from his booth list following the SIR.

Timeline of Rajasthan’s SIR and Electoral Roll Finalisation

The SIR of electoral rolls in Rajasthan was completed by December 11, 2025, and the draft voter list was published on December 16, 2025. The claims and objections period was from December 16, 2025 to January 15, 2026, following which verification and disposal of claims will take place, before the final electoral roll is published on February 14, 2026.

