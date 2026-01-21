How a Truck Driver’s Warning Was Ignored, Leading to the Death of a 27-Year-Old Noida Techie

Key Points:
Truck driver Gurvinder Singh had narrowly escaped a similar accident at the same site weeks before Yuvraj Mehta’s death.
Both Singh and witnesses at Mehta’s accident site alleged serious delays in rescue operations despite the presence of authorities.
Following public outrage, police registered an FIR against builders Wishtown Planners and Lotus Green, arrested one owner, and launched an SIT probe.
After the tragic death of Noida techie Yuvraj Mehta, a strong discourse on technical lapses and negligence by the concerned authorities has emerged. The 27-year-old techie met his untimely death in the late hours of January 16, 2026, after his vehicle drowned in a water-filled pit in Greater Noida due to dense fog.
In a recent development, it has been revealed that another truck driver faced a similar incident weeks prior to Mehta’s death.
In a conversation with NDTV, truck driver Gurvinder Singh shared details of an incident that occurred over two weeks ago. He said he faced a lack of responsibility and delays in the rescue operation after he pointed out the absence of reflectors and proper drain coverage at the site.
See Also: Surat Water Tank Collapse Raises Questions on Gujarat’s Development and Infrastructure Quality; Netizens React
Singh told NDTV that his truck collided with the wall of the drain and described how he narrowly escaped the accident. He said, “The truck hit the drain wall and overshot. The front tyres were in the air, and the middle ones got stuck on the wall. I jumped off the truck and landed in neck-deep water.”
After he fell into the water, where he was stuck for more than an hour, he stated that the concerned authorities delayed the rescue. He said he was saved by local residents of the area and highlighted the lapses that, according to him, could have been avoided.
“Two cops came around two hours after I had fallen, but they did nothing. If the district administration wanted, an excavator could have been brought immediately,” Singh said.
Gurvinder also shared details about his interaction with an official from the Noida administration after he was injured in the accident. He added, “A team from the authority came around noon and asked who would pay for the damaged wall. I told them that I barely survived.”
See Also: Deadly Head-On Collision in Karnataka’s Shivamogga Leaves Three Dead, Including Two Children As RTC Bus Crashes into Car:
The Tragic Death of the Noida Techie
Two weeks after Singh’s near-miss accident, Mehta met his tragic fate after his vehicle fell into the drain of an under-construction mall. The pit had been filled with water for a long time after construction of the mall began.
Yuvraj Mehta’s accident made headlines, prompting strict action against the personnel responsible. The victim’s father said his son could have been saved if the rescue operation had not been delayed and if proper reflectors and drain coverage had been in place.
The police have filed an FIR against Wishtown Planners and Lotus Green based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father. On January 20, 2026, the police announced the arrest of Abhay Kumar, one of the owners of Wishtown Planners, while the other owner, Manish Kumar, remains absconding.
Mehta’s death has sparked widespread outrage against the Noida administration over severe negligence. According to a delivery agent who attempted to save Mehta, “no one stepped up to help him” despite the presence of the police, fire brigade, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The delivery agent said that security personnel cited the potential risks of the operation and the extremely cold water as reasons for not intervening.
Following the complaint filed by Mehta’s family, an inquiry into the matter was initiated by a Special Investigative Team (SIT), which was constituted on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
In the aftermath of the accident, Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M was removed from his post by the chief minister, and the services of a junior engineer were also terminated. Mehta’s submerged car was recovered on January 20, 2026, days after the incident.
[VS]
Suggested Reading: