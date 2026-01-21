How a Truck Driver’s Warning Was Ignored, Leading to the Death of a 27-Year-Old Noida Techie

After he fell into the water, where he was stuck for more than an hour, he stated that the concerned authorities delayed the rescue. He said he was saved by local residents of the area and highlighted the lapses that, according to him, could have been avoided.

“Two cops came around two hours after I had fallen, but they did nothing. If the district administration wanted, an excavator could have been brought immediately,” Singh said.

Gurvinder also shared details about his interaction with an official from the Noida administration after he was injured in the accident. He added, “A team from the authority came around noon and asked who would pay for the damaged wall. I told them that I barely survived.”

The Tragic Death of the Noida Techie

Two weeks after Singh’s near-miss accident, Mehta met his tragic fate after his vehicle fell into the drain of an under-construction mall. The pit had been filled with water for a long time after construction of the mall began.

Yuvraj Mehta’s accident made headlines, prompting strict action against the personnel responsible. The victim’s father said his son could have been saved if the rescue operation had not been delayed and if proper reflectors and drain coverage had been in place.

The police have filed an FIR against Wishtown Planners and Lotus Green based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father. On January 20, 2026, the police announced the arrest of Abhay Kumar, one of the owners of Wishtown Planners, while the other owner, Manish Kumar, remains absconding.

Mehta’s death has sparked widespread outrage against the Noida administration over severe negligence. According to a delivery agent who attempted to save Mehta, “no one stepped up to help him” despite the presence of the police, fire brigade, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The delivery agent said that security personnel cited the potential risks of the operation and the extremely cold water as reasons for not intervening.

Following the complaint filed by Mehta’s family, an inquiry into the matter was initiated by a Special Investigative Team (SIT), which was constituted on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In the aftermath of the accident, Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M was removed from his post by the chief minister, and the services of a junior engineer were also terminated. Mehta’s submerged car was recovered on January 20, 2026, days after the incident.

