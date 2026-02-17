UGC Regulation Protest at Delhi University Turns Controversial as Youtuber Ruchi Tiwari Alleges Caste-Based Assault; AISA Counters Back

The protest in support of the UGC regulation at Delhi University’s North Campus on Friday, 13 February 2026, has triggered a legal and political controversy, leading to cross-complaints and an inquiry into the incident. A woman YouTube journalist, Ruchi Tiwari, has alleged assault because of her being a Brahmin when she went to cover the demonstration. However, the protesting student group has rejected the claims, alleging Ruchi provoked them and targeted the members.

The tension escalated when the woman YouTuber went to the campus to cover the UGC regulation-related protest. She later said that she was approached by the protestors who demanded to know her name and caste even before she started recording. She then added that the situation turned hostile as people held her down, choking her from behind. She further alleged her clothes were being pulled, with members of the crowd issuing open rape threats, saying they would make her “parade naked.” She said that she was just trying to cover the protest as she usually does and did not provoke anyone.