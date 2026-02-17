UGC Regulation Protest at Delhi University Turns Controversial as Youtuber Ruchi Tiwari Alleges Caste-Based Assault; AISA Counters Back

YouTuber Ruchi Tiwari covering UGC-related protests at Delhi University alleged assault and caste-based targeting while the student group AISA denies the charges.
The protest in support of the UGC regulation at Delhi University’s North Campus on Friday, 13 February 2026, has triggered a legal and political controversy, leading to cross-complaints and an inquiry into the incident. A woman YouTube journalist, Ruchi Tiwari, has alleged assault because of her being a Brahmin when she went to cover the demonstration. However, the protesting student group has rejected the claims, alleging Ruchi provoked them and targeted the members.
The tension escalated when the woman YouTuber went to the campus to cover the UGC regulation-related protest. She later said that she was approached by the protestors who demanded to know her name and caste even before she started recording. She then added that the situation turned hostile as people held her down, choking her from behind. She further alleged her clothes were being pulled, with members of the crowd issuing open rape threats, saying they would make her “parade naked.” She said that she was just trying to cover the protest as she usually does and did not provoke anyone.
However, the allegation has been denied by the All India Students' Association (AISA), which organized the demonstration, describing it as “false and motivated”. They said that the protest was continuing peacefully but the woman YouTuber started the chaos as she disrupted the situation by reportedly confronting a journalist present there. They further added that the videos circulating online are just a part of the whole fiasco and are missing the complete sequence of events. The activists from the protest intervened to prevent the situation from escalating and tried to escort her to the police to avoid any unnecessary situation. The organisation has also alleged abuse upon its two members when they went to file a complaint at the police station. They were threatened and also received rape and death threats.
There have indeed been two FIRs registered, as confirmed by the Delhi Police — one raised by the YouTuber and the other by a female AISA student. The cases are filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions related to assault, causing hurt, wrongful restraint and common intent. Police are now investigating the incident through CCTV footage to uncover the sequence of events.
The incident unfolded near the Arts Faculty area of the campus. The activists went to the Maurice Nagar Police Station regarding the incident, where both sides have reported being intimidated by opposing groups.
The incident was then addressed by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Yogesh Singh, who appealed for restraint, urging students and teachers to maintain harmony. He further directed activists to avoid any actions that may cause harm to the image of the university or the country. He also clarified that the new UGC framework is currently being considered before the Supreme Court of India and urged everyone to await the verdict and continue to maintain their trust in due process.
The protest was held on the campus over implementation-related developments concerning anti-discrimination regulations of the UGC. The new equity regulations of the UGC have instigated strong reactions across the country. The new regulation has not yet been implemented as the Supreme Court has currently stayed it for necessary revision.
