Unverified Viral Video Alleges False Complaint by a Dalit Student Against an SRCC General Category Student for Rejecting a Proposal, Sparks Debate

Key Points:
UGC’s Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, notified on January 13, triggered widespread criticism online.
An unverified viral video alleging the misuse of the new regulations at Delhi University’s SRCC has intensified the debate.
Critics argue that the new guidelines lack safeguards against false or malicious complaints.
Following the announcement of the new Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026 by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on January 13, 2026, social media erupted with the hashtag ‘shame on UGC’. The latest set of rules enforced by the UGC aims to eradicate caste or identity-based discrimination across all higher education institutions (HEIs) in India.
However, critics have flagged several major shortcomings in the new set of guidelines, claiming that the grievance system may not be balanced or fair. Many users on social media have stated that the new regulations, which replaced the earlier 2012 framework, have created dilution among students and staff.
Concerns over the rules intensified on January 26, 2026, when critics argued that the definition of caste-based discrimination may be unfair to general category students. They further pointed out that the guidelines do not include safeguards or penalties for false complaints.
Amid growing criticism of the UGC’s Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, a video alleging the misuse of the new rules has gone viral on X. According to the video posted by @onrecordindia, a man recounts an incident involving a third-year general category student from Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).
As per the viral video, the student allegedly settled a false complaint filed against her by another Dalit student by paying ₹50,000. The video claims that she had rejected the student’s proposal, after which he allegedly threatened her with a complaint under the SC/ST Act. The woman reportedly opted for a monetary settlement as a last resort to resolve the matter.
The viral video, which has sparked outrage on social media, has not been verified by SRCC, the police, or the UGC. The new regulations direct all universities and colleges to set up an Equal Opportunity Cell (EOC). The EOC aims to implement equity policies by supporting disadvantaged groups, promoting diversity, and addressing discrimination-related complaints on campus.
The guidelines also mandate the formation of an Equity Committee under the EOC, which should be chaired by the head of the institution and include representatives from SCs, STs, OBCs, persons with disabilities, and women.
Many critics have flagged the lack of representation for the unreserved (general category), which has led to widespread protests and criticism. They have also pointed out that earlier drafts mentioned provisions related to false or malicious complaints, which are absent in the newly released UGC guidelines.
Following the introduction of the new regulations, Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri resigned from his position on January 27, 2026. He cited his disapproval of the newly announced UGC law, stating that it could increase caste-based tension instead of easing it.
Many users on social media have expressed concerns about fairness in the handling of complaints. According to a Times of India report, cases related to caste-based complaints and discrimination have increased in recent years, rising by 118.4 per cent—from 173 cases in 2017–18 to 378 cases in 2023–24.
