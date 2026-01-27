Unverified Viral Video Alleges False Complaint by a Dalit Student Against an SRCC General Category Student for Rejecting a Proposal, Sparks Debate

Following the announcement of the new Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026 by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on January 13, 2026, social media erupted with the hashtag ‘shame on UGC’. The latest set of rules enforced by the UGC aims to eradicate caste or identity-based discrimination across all higher education institutions (HEIs) in India.

However, critics have flagged several major shortcomings in the new set of guidelines, claiming that the grievance system may not be balanced or fair. Many users on social media have stated that the new regulations, which replaced the earlier 2012 framework, have created dilution among students and staff.

Concerns over the rules intensified on January 26, 2026, when critics argued that the definition of caste-based discrimination may be unfair to general category students. They further pointed out that the guidelines do not include safeguards or penalties for false complaints.

