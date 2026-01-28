After Right-Wing Commentators, BJP’s Own ABVP Expresses Disenchantment Over New UGC Guidelines, Seeks Clarification from Centre

The UGC’s newly issued provisions mandate that all institutions in India implement an Equal Opportunity Centre (EOC), an Equity Committee, and Equity Squads to regulate identity-based discrimination. According to the UGC’s mandate, these committees will be chaired by members representing reserved categories, including women and persons with disabilities.

Many critics have raised concerns about the allegedly dysfunctional structure of the guidelines, warning that they may undermine fairness and promote misuse. Following the introduction of the guidelines, which replaced the previous 2012 framework, protests have erupted across university campuses and have even prompted the resignation of Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri.

Several BJP leaders have resigned from their respective positions as a form of protest against the UGC’s newly formed guidelines. The ABVP further urged the UGC to explain its decisions to avoid any confusion or disagreement.

ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki shared the common goal of the RSS-affiliated student group, which strives to promote harmony on educational campuses. He said, “There should be social equality for all sections of society on educational campuses, and there is no place for any kind of discrimination.”

See Also: New UGC Regulations Put Modi Government Against Its Own Vote Bank; It is Also BJP vs BJP

Amid the chaos, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court of India against Rule 3 of the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions guidelines. Many critics have voiced concerns that the provisions focus on protecting individuals from reserved categories while allegedly disregarding cases of discrimination against the general category.

As per a University Grants Commission report, there has been a sharp increase in complaints of caste-based discrimination on campuses. According to the report, over a five-year period, complaints related to caste discrimination in India have risen by 118%.

On January 28, 2026, the Supreme Court agreed to list the plea challenging the UGC’s new guidelines. A bench led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymala Bagchi took note of the matter, which was presented as urgent. The bench responded to the plea submitted by counsel and addressed the matter by stating, “We are also aware of what is happening.”

[VS]

Suggested Reading: