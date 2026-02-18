DU Imposes One-Month Ban on Campus Protests After Clashes Over UGC Equity Regulations—Faculty Call It “Blanket Clampdown”

Recent Campus Clashes

On 13 February 2026, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) took out an ‘Adhikar rally’ in support of the new University Grants Commission’s proposed Equity Regulations. At the rally, YouTuber Ruchi Tiwari, who refers to herself as a ‘Brahmin journalist’, was seen having an altercation with a Dalit journalist. AISA DU secretary Anjali Sharma attempted to intervene, resulting in a clash, with both sides accusing the other of violence.

Videos from the incident show Tiwari throwing Sharma to the ground and then being restrained by AISA activists. Tiwari later claimed that she was surrounded and targeted for her Brahmin identity. She alleged that the AISA activists issued rape threats against her and tried to lynch her. AISA refuted the allegations in a statement, saying that Tiwari had “a notorious reputation of creating chaos and inciting violence,” and adding that AISA activists were “getting rape and death threats constantly.”

The matter escalated when AISA attempted to file a complaint at Maurice Nagar police station. While inside, the building was surrounded by a mob, abusing and threatening the activists inside. Videos of the scene show another YouTuber, Megha Lawariya, shouting “Brahmanvaad Zindabaad” while part of the crowd.

Cross FIRs were later registered at the police station under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections related to assault, wrongful restraint and common intent. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent notices to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Delhi, and the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University regarding the alleged assault of a female journalist during the protest, seeking a report on the incident.

A day earlier, on 12 February 2026, AISA had organised a ‘People’s Literature Festival’ outside the DU Arts Faculty. At the event, historian Irfan Habib was disrupted during his address when a bucket of water was thrown at him, while attending students were pelted with bricks. AISA attributed the attack to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which denied the allegation.