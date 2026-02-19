Muslim Kova Bun Seller Harassed In Andhra Pradesh And Forced to Eat Own Product After ‘Food Jihad’ Accusation, Incident Triggers Outrage and Calls to Protect Communal Harmony

Following the ordeal, Shaikh Shavali said that he was threatened for his life. The YouTubers who harassed him run a channel named Tejaswi News. They approached Shavali and started asking about the quality and safety of the buns. They asked him why the manufacturing and expiry date was not available on the buns, and demanded FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) certificate from him. Asking him to produce his Aadhar Card, they also forced him to consume a bun, to prove if it was safe and edible.

Addressing mediapersons, Shavali said that his family had been selling the buns for decades, and he himself was selling it for 10-12 years. He said that he had never anticipated such a behaviour in the past, and was taken aback by it. Shavali mentioned that he feared for his life, upon being surrounded by several people and being inappropriately interrogated.

The video, now viral on several social media platforms, shows Shavali scared and consuming a bun. Shavali later informed that no one before had complained about the quality of the buns, and people even appreciated its taste. He also added that his mother makes kova at home, and procure the buns from bakeries. Speaking about the quality of the bun, he said that the kova buns were stored in proper conditions, the kova was not adulterated, and that he and his family also consumed it, and nobody ever got sick.

Shavali’s family possesses a Form C certificate from FSSAI, in the name of M/s Quality Sweets & Kova Bun. The proprietor is Shaikh Shavali’s father, M Mahmood, and the certificate allows them to produce and operate food legally in India. However, Shavali said that despite having the aforementioned certificate, he was unable to produce it before the YouTubers because he was so scared of the whole ordeal, he could not process it. He also said that he was wrongly accused of selling adulterated or expired buns, and added that the YouTubers did it only for likes and subscribers for their channel.