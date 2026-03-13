US Envoy Sergio Gor Talks About India Today Magazine Cover Of PM Modi And Trump As Striking At The India Today Conclave 2026

PM Modi And Trump: The Mover And The Shaker, India Today Magazine Cover January 2026

The attraction of the conclave however became a magazine cover of India Today that displayed PM Modi and US President Trump. Sergio Gor referred to the magazine issued on January 19, 2026, that featured the title: “Newsmakers of the Year 2025”. It displayed the text: “The Mover & The Shaker” as a caption for the cover image featuring Modi and Trump.

Gor said that he was so impressed by the cover image, he immediately clicked a picture of it and sent it to Trump. He also mentioned that Trump later on shared the image on his Truth Social (social media platform), which he didn’t expect. “What I didn’t expect is that the President would advertise the entire cover to the whole world, because in that case I would have gotten a better picture,” he added. When Trump shared it in February 2026, the incident got high media attention, both in India and globally.

India Is A Tough Negotiator, Says Gor

Emphasising the leadership of the two countries, Gor said: “The only two dealmakers were President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. Their deep and personal friendship got the deal done.” He also remarked that India is a tough negotiator, describing the crucial discussions on trade talks. India-US negotiations and agreements involve careful bargaining and strategic consideration, he added, as discussions between the two nations are ongoing on expanding economic cooperation and trade frameworks.

