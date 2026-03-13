US Envoy Sergio Gor Talks About India Today Magazine Cover Of PM Modi And Trump As Striking At The India Today Conclave 2026

Key Points:
Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India talked about various topics on India-US bilateral relations at India Today Conclave held on March 13, 2026. He mentioned the personal friendship between Modi and Trump that helped secure trade agreements.
Describing India as a tough negotiator, he said doing business with India in defence, technology, and manufacturing sectors would boost economic growth of both countries. He also pushed for deeper cooperation in the field of AI.
Gor also talked about a magazine cover of India Today magazine (issued in January 2026) that featured Modi and Trump, captioned “The Mover And The Shaker.” He said he found the image quite impressive, and so did Trump.
The India Today Group is holding its annual India Today Conclave on March 13 and 14, 2026. The theme of the conclave this year is “Year of Breakthroughs or Breakdown", highlighting events of national and international importance in 2025. Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India, spoke about US-India relations and about the importance of trade and business conducted between the two countries. Speaking today, March 13, 2026, he said that India and the US are very close to finalizing a critical minerals agreement.
The deal would aim to strengthen supply chains in the manufacturing sector, energy sector and developing technologies. Though official details are not enclosed yet, Gor mentioned that a big announcement would come in the following months. He also spoke about other important topics, including pushing for deeper AI (Artificial Intelligence) and technology collaboration between the two countries. He also highlighted the personal friendship between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, that helped US and India secure trade agreements.
See Also: Looksmaxxing, The New Ideal of Perfection? TikTok and Online Forums Such as the Manosphere Boost the Trend in Pursuit of Peak Masculinity
The attraction of the conclave however became a magazine cover of India Today that displayed PM Modi and US President Trump. Sergio Gor referred to the magazine issued on January 19, 2026, that featured the title: “Newsmakers of the Year 2025”. It displayed the text: “The Mover & The Shaker” as a caption for the cover image featuring Modi and Trump.
Gor said that he was so impressed by the cover image, he immediately clicked a picture of it and sent it to Trump. He also mentioned that Trump later on shared the image on his Truth Social (social media platform), which he didn’t expect. “What I didn’t expect is that the President would advertise the entire cover to the whole world, because in that case I would have gotten a better picture,” he added. When Trump shared it in February 2026, the incident got high media attention, both in India and globally.
Emphasising the leadership of the two countries, Gor said: “The only two dealmakers were President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. Their deep and personal friendship got the deal done.” He also remarked that India is a tough negotiator, describing the crucial discussions on trade talks. India-US negotiations and agreements involve careful bargaining and strategic consideration, he added, as discussions between the two nations are ongoing on expanding economic cooperation and trade frameworks.
See Also: Trump Loyalist and Racist US Commentator Laura Loomer to Attend India Today Conclave 2026; Receives Immense Backlash After Users Dig Up Her X Posts Against India
The US envoy also pointed to growing opportunities for collaboration in defence and advanced technologies, including advanced engines, unmanned systems, and expanded maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations in India. Such partnerships, he suggested, could strengthen India’s domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem while also deepening strategic ties between the two countries.
The comments align with broader efforts by both governments to expand cooperation in areas such as critical minerals, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and defence innovation.
(GP)
Suggested Reading: