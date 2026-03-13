Trump Loyalist and Racist US Commentator Laura Loomer to Attend India Today Conclave 2026; Receives Immense Backlash After Users Dig Up Her X Posts Against India

Fact-checker Mohammad Zubair shared several posts from Loomer’s X profile. He also sarcastically congratulated India Today and its Editor-in-Chief Aroon Purie in the caption for inviting “racist, Trump supporter @LauraLoomer to the India Today Conclave 2026.”

On the official India Today Conclave 2026 page, the names of all the speakers are listed, including Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, actor Anil Kapoor, and US Ambassador Sergio Gor, among others. Among the list, Laura Loomer, whose bio reads “Trump loyalist and political activist,” was also included.

Following the controversy, several users on X began posting her old posts from 2024–2025, where she took digs at hygiene practices in India, Kamala Harris’s Indian roots etc.

The Trump loyalist took a jibe at former Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris during the US presidential campaign. In one post, Loomer wrote that if Harris won, “the White House will smell like curry.” “White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center, and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey,” Loomer wrote.

She further added that the survey would not be understood by anyone. Ahead of her visit to India, reports claim that Loomer has deleted several inflammatory posts from her account targeting India.

Laura Loomer is a conspiracy theorist and political commentator from Arizona, USA. She has been an active activist in organisations including Project Veritas, Rebel News, and Infowars. She is widely recognised for being banned from various social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, among others, for promoting hate speech and spreading misinformation on the internet.

The much-awaited conclave will be held at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi on March 13–14, 2026. The conference will be attended by several influential A-listers, including business leaders, policymakers, and thought leaders.

