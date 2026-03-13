Looksmaxxing, The New Ideal of Perfection? TikTok and Online Forums Such as the Manosphere Boost the Trend in Pursuit of Peak Masculinity

Recently, talk show host Stephen Colbert name-dropped some rising trends among young men and asked, “Are men OK?”

The looksmaxxing trend among young men is driven by the pursuit of an idea of the ideal man who is picture-perfect. The Conversation described this online phenomenon as being closely tied to the “incel subculture,” which is also teased in the series Adolescence. An incel is part of an online group of men who claim that they are unable to find a partner or form sexual relationships despite having the desire to do so.

The concept of the sexual market value of men began in manosphere forums and has now entered the TikTok community in Australia, where AI apps rate faces and offer appearance advice. However, research claims that such practices exploit young men by taking advantage of their insecurities, pushing them further toward the realm of looksmaxxing.

And for what?

The clichéd concept of capitalisation emerges in this scenario, where men are psychologically coerced into embracing cosmetic aesthetics in order to become their mental image of an ideal man.

The global cosmetic surgery market is worth billions of dollars, and online trends centred around chasing a particular physical appearance have certainly boosted the industry over the years. The industry was worth $59.13 billion in 2025, according to a report by Fortune Business Insights. The Guardian reported that looksmaxxing has always existed here and there.