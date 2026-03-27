Delhi High Court Revokes Expulsion of Ambedkar University Student—Affirms Right to Peaceful Protest and Ideological Differences

The Delhi High Court, in an order made public on 23 March 2026, set aside the expulsion of a student from Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi, holding that universities cannot penalise peaceful dissent or restrict expression of ideas merely because such views do not align with the institution’s ideology.

In an order dated 13 March 2026, Justice Jasmeet Singh emphasised that universities are not merely spaces for academic instruction but also institutions that foster independent thought, critical questioning, and democratic engagement.

The court observed that universities, as instrumentalities of the State, perform a vital public function in shaping future citizens and must therefore create an environment where students feel free to express views and participate in discussions on academic and public issues.

“Peaceful protest and non-violent dissent are a natural part of such an environment,” the court said, adding that disagreement expressed in an orderly and peaceful manner cannot be treated as misconduct. The court further stated that a university that accepts only obedience and discourages protests or criticism would fail in its broader educational role.

The case concerned a student enrolled in the Global Studies programme who challenged two university orders issued in June and August 2025 that resulted in her expulsion. The disciplinary action followed allegations that she participated in a sit-in protest on campus. According to the petition, the student had earlier alleged that she was subjected to severe ragging, bullying, and gender insensitive remarks, which drove her to self harm. She later took part in complaints and protests related to the incident, after which the university suspended her.